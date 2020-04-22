Trending
SportsCenter anchor has communication issues while discussing... communication issues

Sometimes on this here internet, things seem a little too good to be true. A general rule I follow is that nothing is real. Everything is staged for maximum clicks and views. There are no longer original ideas or things that happen organically.

I'm happy to report that that does not seem to be the case for this hilarious moment from SportsCenter on Wednesday afternoon, no matter how perfectly orchestrated it may look. In the clip, SportsCenter anchor Matt Barrie asks NFL reporter Dianna Russini about potential communication issues for Thursday night's NFL Draft, which has been a huge topic of discussion given the draft will be done virtually. In a deliciously ironic twist, Barrie and Russini were having major communication issues of their own:

Perhaps too perfect? Nah, I kid, that really did happen. You know it's real by Russini's "keep smiling until he finishes his question" face, which turned into a "is he ever going to actually ask a question?" face:

If this is happening on SportsCenter, I cannot wait to see what happens Thursday night. Insert terrible overused joke about Dave Gettleman not understanding technology because old people.

This reminded me of that outstanding "virtual draft interview gone wrong" video from overnight internet sensation Joey Mulinaro. Something tells me we could actually be seeing a lot of this during the real draft:

