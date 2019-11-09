South Carolina high school team goes full Boise State, pulls off insane triple pass trick play to win as time expires

Earlier this year, the fake kneel was all the rage in football. Last week, the "wrong ball" trick play made a huge comeback. The week before, Florida State... well, Florida State ran a trick play . It was ugly, but effective.

On Friday night in South Carolina, the epic trick play trend continued in a high school state playoff game. Unlike the Seminoles' play, this one was actually executed to perfection.

Trailing 16-14 with less than 10 seconds remaining, Bamberg-Ehrhardt was down to what could have been its final play of the season against Mullins High School. It turned out to be the final play of Mullins season, as Bamberg-Ehrhardt pulled off a trick play that would make the 2006-2007 Boise State Broncos proud:

I don't believe ... what I just saw! Make no mistake, this was a designed play, and the Bamberg-Ehrhardt players couldn't have ran it much better. They also got a ton of help from the Mullins defense, which broke down in a BIG way. How about No. 9 and No. 24 crashing into each other and allowing the runner to break free? Ouch:

Without this friendly fire, Mullins spoils the party, keeps them out of the end zone and wins the game 16-14 instead of losing 20-16. But that's what a great trick play needs--perfect execution from the offense and a little help from the defense. Bamberg-Ehrhardt saved their best play for when they needed it most and pulled it off. That's why it reminds me of the Boise State win over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl in 2007. They saved their best trick plays for the last game, executed them perfectly, and the Sooners defense had no answer. Roll the tape.

