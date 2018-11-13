Soccer star Harry Kane posts video of him achieving an impressive golf milestone

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals at the 2018 World Cup, but he shared a different kind of impressive scoring feat on Tuesday. The 25-year-old English soccer star and avid golfer posted video of him sinking a putt to shoot his first under-par round. Check it out:

Well done and congrats, Harry. Although, the hashtags were a bit excessive.

Kane was listed as a 4-handicap in Golf Digest's latest top 100 athletes . Sounds like he could be a bit of a sandbagger, though, so watch out.

