Trending
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

By
2 hours ago

Can't stand Skip Bayless? Well, just imagine being married to the guy. Dinner is eaten at a to-scale replica of the Undisputed desk. Sunday funday is spent crying about the Cowboys. There's a life-size cut-out of Shannon Sharp by the shower that you regularly catch him screaming at in various state of undress. It's not a pretty scene, but it's one Ernestine Sclafani Bayless has somehow managed to navigate since her marriage to sports talk's very own Exxon Valdez back in 2016. That Ernestine is still sane, let alone married, is a testament to her strength and bravery in the face of untold horrors, and now she's sharing her hard-won wisdom in the form of a new book, Balls: How to Keep Your Relationship Alive with a Sports-Obsessed Guy, a survival handbook for similarly afflicted partners of assholes "sports fans."

RELATED: Skip Bayless flirts with worst take in sports history, can barely resist its intoxicating pull

Honestly, we don't know whether to admire or pity the poor Ernestine, nor do we know whether Balls, as it will from henceforth be referred, is a courageous manifesto or itself a sign of the end times. They say don't judge a book by its cover, but in this case, the title and author aren't much better. But hey, if you're desperate, you're desperate, and Balls promises to arm you with a variety tactics to help talk your semi-lovable sports idiot off the ledge. Topics include...

  • How to prioritize your free time together

  • Avoiding sports jinxes and superstitions

  • Keeping a game day “swear jar”

  • Finding parts of the game to enjoy when you don’t like sports

  • What not to say when their team loses

  • And most importantly, the art of compromising

In case the inspiration behind Balls isn't immediately obvious, Ernestine had this to say about her Pulitzer Prize contender:

"I had friends say to me, ‘I don’t know how you put up with it on a Sunday,’ or, ‘You watch games on Saturday?’ I’d say, ‘Yeah, I watch because I want to be with him,'" she told Newsweek. “So I thought, well there’s something for a book, not to teach women about sports, because I don’t care about the 40-yard line, I don’t care about any of the rules. Mine would be tips on how I’ve kept my relationship alive.”

Ah yes, the classic 40-yard line, the key to any lasting relationship.

Unrepentant sarcasm aside, Balls is out now via Sourced Media Books and makes a perfect holiday gift for your recent and future exes.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

2 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ walk-off “win,” Shooter McGavin shoots his shot, and PGA Tour wedding season...

3 hours ago
AARPop

Nothing to see here, just Gary Sheffield hitting bombs and crushing cigars

5 hours ago
Yakety Sax

Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New...

5 hours ago
Go On Matteo!

Lionel Messi's son reacting to dad's sixth Ballon d'Or is a beacon of light in this dark place...

a day ago
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

December 2, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Power conferences in college football are just medieval kingdoms now

December 2, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The hedges at Jordan-Hare Stadium claim multiple lives, are our college football star of the...

December 2, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Chargers are the GOAT of losing in absurd fashion

December 2, 2019
Random Daggers

Graeme McDowell gets "owned" by Padraig Harrington's delightful Ryder Cup dagger

November 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's latest "Phireside Chat" features his father, who says a total of zero words

November 27, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Not-so-happy valley

November 27, 2019
Upsets we love

Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke at buzzer, pulls off biggest upset in 15 years to become team

November 27, 2019
Gobble, Gobble

Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and the rest of golf's biggest turkeys from 2019

November 26, 2019
Thanks A Lot, Coach

Mike Tomlin's reason for starting Devlin Hodges was a nice big middle finger to Mason Rudolph

November 26, 2019
The Grind

Jon Rahm’s generous “wedding gift,” a slam dunk walk-off hole-in-one, and the greatest, golf...

November 26, 2019
The Wide World of Walton

Bill Walton was born to call the Maui Invitational

November 26, 2019
Tattle Tales

New York Post gets deservedly ROASTED for hilariously bad headline about Sam Darnold getting

November 26, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods is ready for the Hero World Challenge..…
Golf News & ToursHarry Higgs on being a PGA Tour rookie, having Brys…
Golf News & ToursHero World Challenge 2019 odds: Is Tiger Woods a go…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved