Love Stinks

Shrine to Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appears outside Cavallari's Chicago store

By
7 hours ago

In case you missed it while furiously cross referencing Tom Brady and Brian Lewerke's college tape in your film room/bathroom this weekend, on Sunday the football world—nay, THE HUMAN WORLD—was dealt a massive blow when Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler, after a decade of marriage, announced their divorce on Instagram. We'll give you a moment alone to process this news . . .

Since Cutler's retirement in 2018, the former Bears quarterback had become a regular "so you're telling me this moisturizer is FOR WHAT!?" presence on Very Cavallari, Cavallari's E! reality show, but now it appears the ride is coming to an end. How the show copes without Jay Cutler moping around the corner of every shot complaining about hummus remains to be seen, but time, as they say, heals all wounds.

Until the days turn to weeks and the weeks to months, however—until the trees bloom and fade and the snow comes and then melts again—we're all going to be hurting. But don't take our word for it. Just check out the shrine to Jay and Kristin that appeared outside Cavallari's Chicago store over the weekend. Somebody took time out of their life, went downtown in the middle of a pandemic and assembled this on the sidewalk. That should tell you all you need to know about both the power of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's relationship and humanity as a whole.

At this point there's nothing left to say. Sometimes people grow apart. Sometimes people fall out of love. But at least we'll always have Paris Soldier Field . . .

