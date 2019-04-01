Trending
There Be Dragons

Sergio Garcia is fired up...about his new 'Game of Thrones' sneakers, that is

By
27 minutes ago

It's been a carnival fun house of a season for Sergio Garcia. Just weeks removed from a temper tantrum the likes of which professional golf has never seen, the Spaniard found himself embroiled in another controversy at the WGC-Dell Match Play this weekend when he missed a tap-in that fellow flashpoint Matt Kuchar didn't concede, leading to a heated confrontation and, reportedly, a request from Garcia that Kuchar concede a future hole to make things fair. Given Kuchar's own, uh, well-documented tendencies, that didn't happen, and Garcia was unceremoniously dumped out of the competition in the quarterfinals.

As you can probably imagine, on Sunday Garcia was pretty fired up, but thankfully this time for totally good, non-golf reasons, opening up a mystery Adidas package to find a pair of the brand's new super-duper limited-edition Game of Thrones Ultraboosts waiting for him inside:

Loading

View on Instagram

RELATED: Johnnie Walker and 'Game of Thrones' join forces for inevitable "White Walker" scotch

The six-shoe line coincides with the final season premiere of HBO's fantasy epic on April 14th (which also happens to be Masters Sunday), with each shoe representing Westeros' most powerful players, from the Starks to the Lannisters to the Night's Watch. Interestingly enough, the ember-orange edition Garcia received represents House Targaryen, a royal bloodline of fire-loving dragon tamers with a tendency for madness and rage. We're not saying that was intentional on Adidas' part, but we're not not saying it either.

According to Garcia's Instagram post, however, it was his wife Angela who helped to coordinate the care package, so perhaps she just knows her own husband better than most.

