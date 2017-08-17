Trending
Love and War

Science says Patriots fans are the least dateable NFL fanbase

By
2 hours ago
Pats fan
Michael J. Ivins

My girlfriend is from Buffalo and I’ve been a die-hard Dolphins fan since I was five. It’s like the Capulets and the Montagues of football futility and twice a year we have to decide if our team or relationship is more important. Both the Bills and Dolphins have been bottom feeders for most of our lives, so it’s typically the latter, but I shudder to think what would happen if—due to some sort of glitch in the cosmic order—they both ended up in the AFC Championship Game. No really, I'm actually shaking.

Thanks to a recent study conducted by Fanatics, however, I now know we’re not alone. Charting the oft inverse relationship between NFL fandom and getting laid, Fanatics interviewed 2,900 fans on a variety of love vs. game topics, and what they discovered is not only enlightening, but absolutely hilarious. First up…

The New England Patriots are the NFL’s least dateable fanbase, because let’s be honest, nobody wants to date a cheater (PUT THAT IN YOUR PIPE AND SMOKE IT, BRADY!). Meanwhile, the LA Rams are the most dateable, because people from Los Angeles are freaking gorgeous. No surprises here.

Baltimore Ravens fans are the least likely of all NFL fanbases to date fans of their arch nemeses, which is good for America because Ravens and Steelers fans really shouldn’t procreate. On the other end of the spectrum, Bills fans are most likely to date those allegedly undateable Pats fan, which sounds a cut-and-dry case of Stockholm Syndrome to me.

Finally, Ravens and Bears fans are the most likely to give up sex for a year rather than date a fan of a rival team, with 24% and 21.7% of respondents pledging a vow of celibacy. Also cracking the top ten are Bills fans at 19.6% and Dolphins fans at 14.8%, but, uhh yeah, let’s just move on…

So what did we learn? Honestly, nothing we didn’t already know. Football fans are parochial pack hunters who are used to putting football before their own happiness because they do it every cursed weekend of every God-forsaken fall. Also, 76% of people would still prefer to get it in. Say what you want, but at least we humans are consistent.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Express Yourself

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs will wear Starbucks-inspired cleats for preseason...

2 minutes ago
Viral Videos

Rory McIlroy impressionist lists criteria for his next caddie -- and the results are...

an hour ago
Trump

Donald Trump has Civil War plaque at his golf course commemorating battle that never happened

2 hours ago
Love and War

Science says Patriots fans are the least dateable NFL fanbase

2 hours ago
News

The "golf butler" program sounds highly unnecessary

2 hours ago
Off the Top Rope

A spandex skeptic’s guide to WWE SummerSlam 2017

a day ago
Breakthrough Inventions

ESPN's Apple TV update just made your Saturdays infinitely lazier

a day ago
Welcome Back, 007

A definitive* ranking of Daniel Craig’s James Bond movies (*one man’s opinion)

a day ago
Viral Videos

This clip of LeBron James and Kevin Durant playing a pickup game will have you yearning for of...

August 15, 2017
WTF

Wait, is Derek Carr really moonlighting as a pop star?

August 15, 2017
Solheim Cup Style

Michelle Wie's and Lexi Thompson's Solheim Cup shoes are insanely patriotic

August 15, 2017
A Peek Into The Future

Drones will change the way we watch sports

August 15, 2017
News & Tours

Jordan Spieth continues odd PGA Championship tradition with celebratory butt slap of Justin...

August 15, 2017
Rip City Recreation

Top-100 NBA player Damian Lillard gets his own damn corn maze

August 15, 2017
The Grind

Justin Thomas celebrates with Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen lip-syncs & an #SB2K17 member...

August 15, 2017
Tebowmania

Today in Random Acts of Tim Tebow Kindness: A shout-out to grandma that leaves her speechless

August 15, 2017
College Football

The College Football Fight Song Playoff

August 15, 2017
SOCIAL MEDIA

PGA Championship 2017: The Week in Instagrams

August 14, 2017
Related
The LoopWatch this Buffalo sportscaster savage a former Bil…
The LoopA visual history of Jay Cutler's sad face
The LoopThis Miami Dolphins superfan's fiancee let him …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection