Say hello to Mac McClung, aka your new favorite college basketball player

5 hours ago

With a lot still to be sorted out in college football and the fact we've only just reached the half point of the NFL season, it feels way too early to talk about college basketball. But exceptions can be made, like 6-foot-7, 285-pound freshman Zion Williamson, who is already garnering praise each time he laces 'em up. But on this fine Wednesday morning we're turning our attention to another freshman named Mac McClung, aka your new favorite college basketball player. Zion is so last week.

RELATED: Brook Lopez morphing into Stephen Curry is the delightful surprise of the NBA season

McClung, who checks in a 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, made his third start for Georgetown on Tuesday night in the Hoyas' tough early-season road test at Illinois, and the 19-year-old made some NOISE. Check out some of these highlights:

Kid has some UPS. That may not be too surprising to those who followed him on Instagram though:

What a stud. While he only finished with 12 points on 6-for-14 shooting, those were some electric buckets. And he was all over the floor, grabbing three rebounds, dishing four assists and picking up two steals in Georgetown's huge 88-80 road victory. By the way, how the hell is this kid not at Duke?

If Coach K could cook up a cocky white kid in a lab, Mac McClung would be the result, but since he was only a three-star recruit, he probably wasn't even on his radar. And we're glad he's not he wasn't, because now we don't have to hate him. Great find by Patrick Ewing, who has the Hoyas off to a 3-0 start and already grabbing our attention.

RELATED: Patrick Ewing's NSFW interview slip was the most entertaining part of Georgetown's win

