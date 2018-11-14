Trending
Patrick Ewing's NSFW interview slip was the most entertaining part of Georgetown's win

You have to forgive Patrick Ewing for being just a bit too excited following Georgetown's 88-80 win at Illinois on Tuesday night. After an illustrious playing career (As a Knicks fan, I long for the days of No. 33 roaming the paint at THE GARDEN), Ewing toiled as an NBA assistant coach — never even getting a sniff from the Knicks (What happened to "Once a Knick, ALWAYS a Knick"?!) — for nearly 15 years before finally landing a head coaching gig at his alma mater, Georgetown. And after an expected difficult first season in which he guided the Hoyas to a 15-15 record, the big fella is now on the verge of a big season.

With their latest victory, the Hoyas moved to 3-0 and afterward, Ewing got a little too graphic when describing one of his players. Have a listen:

Isn't it funny how saying "nuts" is so scandalous while saying "big cajones" or "ONIONS!" like Bill Raftery does 10 times per game is all good? And are all Georgetown basketball coaches required to drape a towel over their shoulders? Anyway, congrats, Patrick. Keep winning and you'll quickly get the hang of these on-court interviews.

