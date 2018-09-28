Ryder Cup 2018: Watch Tony Finau get incredibly lucky bounce off plank, setting up easy birdie

The conventional wisdom is that the home team is supposed to get all the good breaks, the member's bounces, if you will. But on Friday at Le Golf National, it was American Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau that got what will likely be the luckiest break of the week, and might just lead he and Brooks Koepka to a comeback victory over Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

Heading to the par-3 16th tee, the United States duo trailed the Europeans 1 down but had the momentum on their side, having won the 13th hole to cut their deficit in half and halving the 14th and 15th holes. With the pressure on at the tricky par-3 that features water right, bunkers left and a tucked, front right pin, Finau stepped up and struck a shot that was well short and flirting with danger. Fortunately for him, it hit a wooden plank:

As you can see, Finau's ball ended up within five feet, setting up an easy birdie putt that he went on to make. His two was the only two of the group, and it squared the match for he and Koepka. Remember this one if the go on to win, or even halve the match. Enormous break for the Americans, and perhaps some good karma for Finau following that all-world press conference answer he gave on Thursday .