Love7 hours ago

Ryder Cup 2018: Tony Finau gives the perfect answer to a question about confidence

By
2018 Ryder Cup - Previews
Jamie SquirePARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Tony Finau of the United States attends a press conference prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Tony Finau might be a Ryder Cup rookie this week at Le Golf National, but the guy executed a veteran move Thursday on the eve of the 42nd edition of the biennial matches.

Finau is the last of four wild-card picks by U.S. captain Jim Furyk, but he earned the spot with a breakout season that included top-10 finishes in three majors. He didn’t win, but he displayed championship form during his Thursday meet with the media. Guys, take note here.

He was asked, “of all the things you've done in life, whether it's getting your Web card, getting your tour card, [winning in] Puerto Rico, whatever, what single moment has given you the greatest boost of confidence?

The answer folks might have been looking for is selection to the U.S. team. Yeah, not so much.

“Well, in my life, marrying my wife [Alayna], because she's really beautiful,” he said. “That gave me a lot of confidence personally. I look at her every morning, and I'm like, ‘I'm pretty lucky.’”

Finau then proceeded into a longer answer starting with, of course, “making this team. This is up there.” After that was a fine summation of some bigger milestones in his career. But, really, it didn’t matter by then. He’d already aced it.

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursJohnson: Finding Their Groove - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursMoriarty: Being Short Ain't Easy - Golf Digest
Golf News & ToursChevron World Challenge: Furyk Keeps Lead, Couples …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection