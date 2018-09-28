The long wait is over. One of the most anticipated Ryder Cups in the biennial event's history is finally here. It's a moment the Europeans have circled since coming out on the business end of 17-11 smackdown at Hazeltine in 2016, licking their chops at a shot at redemption. For the Americans, it's an opportunity to prove Minnesota was not an aberration but the new normal, boasting arguably their deepest squad in team history. But, while the U.S. enters as strong favorites, it has not won on foreign soil in 25 years, and Le Golf National is a set-up not usually seen on the PGA Tour. Moreover, with a stable of veterans and front-line filled with firepower, Team Europe should prove to be a formidable opponent.

A win delivers not just pride but a sense of relief; a loss brings shame and a set of questions, questions the players will battle for two onerous years. In name, it's a three-day exhibition. But it's an exhibition in name only.

The Friday morning session will feature four-ball (best ball). The pairings for the morning wave:

Match 1: Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau vs. Justin Rose and Jon Rahm

Match 2: Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler vs. Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen

Match 3: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas vs. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton

Match 4: Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods vs. Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood

The Golf Digest team will keep you up-to-date on all the live action from France this weekend through our live blog, with the most recent coverage towards the top. (All times local.)

1:15 p.m .: Rose, after shushing fans, proceeds to splash his approach. Rahm, forced to lay up from the rough. Looking like another point for the U.S.

1:00 p.m. : Finau/Koepka and Rose/Rahm reach the 18th. After the Americans both find the fairway, Rahm goes wayyyy right into the deep stuff. Rose bails him out, however, and shushes a few pro-US fans behind the tee box. It's only Friday morning, people.

12:44 p.m. : In case you're wondering where Tiger is, good question. There have been more commercials the last hour than Tiger shots.

12:45 p.m. : On the same par 3, Dustin Johnson sticks it close to put the Europeans out of their misery, 4&2. First point is on the board, and it's for the U.S.

12:30 p.m. : Tony Finau's tee shot on the par-3 16th hits a plank and ends up three feet away from the pin. Rose and Rahm get nowhere near the flagstick. For a match that seemed locked up an hour ago, a halve would go ways for the U.S.

12:20 p.m. : The Euros have a real issue on their hands: Rory McIlroy is officially off the reservation, he and Olesen down 3. Captain Bjorn might need to bench him for the afternoon session.

12:15 p.m.: What a momentum swing by Casey and Hatton, who have won three straight holes to tie the match.

11:56 a.m. : There have been some early reports of crowd issues on both sides. When we talked about fan behavior earlier this year (right after Phoenix and JT incident), with David Feherty, he had this to say about the 2018 Ryder Cup:

"If people think Minnesotans are rude, wait til we get to Paris! They're professional assholes over there.

11:50 a.m. : Casey and Hatton have won the last two holes to cut the Spieth/Thomas lead to 1. Would be a huge swing for the Euros to halve this match.

11:40 a.m. : A long putt from Dustin Johnson gives he and Fowler a 2 Up advantage, while Koepka answers Rose with a long birdie to trim their deficit to 1.

11:30 a.m. : Justin Rose is a man on fire, dropping a chip to move the Rose-Rahm team 2 Up in their match.

11:20 a.m. : "They seem to be catching Rory on an off day." I think we should be concerned that Tiger may have ruined McIlroy.

11:00 a.m. : Justin Rose sinks a testy birdie putt to halve a hole with Koepka, keeping Europe 2 up against the American bombers.

10:30 a.m.: Ball-striking back? Check. Putting back? Check. But how about Spieth's chipping? Yeah, that's back, too, as Spieth makes a 45-foot birdie with his wedge from just off the green on the seventh hole. U.S. now 3 up, the largest lead in any match.

10:22 a.m.: The first two hours here a Le Golf National have been like the early rounds of a boxing match (kids, ask you parents what a prize-fight is), both teams feeling each other out and getting their nerves settled. But we now see the first real emotional outburst when Jon Rahm rolls in a 14-foot birdie putt on the eighth hole to give the Euro's a 2-up lead in the opening match.

10:09 a.m.: Think making healthy putts like this isn't important in a Ryder Cup? Check out Brian Wacker's story about why the U.S. team has been winless on the road in these matches for the last 25 years. Here's the link .

10:01 a.m.: Apparently it's not just Spieth's iron game that's back on point. His putting stroke has made him look like the Spieth of old. On the fifth, he makes a birdie from 25 feet to give he and Thomas a 2-up lead on Casey and Hatton. It's his fourth birdie in six holes.

9:20 a.m.: Don't say we didn't warn you, Frankie! Tiger immediately hits his tee shot on the par-3 second hole to four feet. And when Molinari and Fleetwood find bunkers right of the green and can't save pars, then concede Tiger's birdie, the match back to all square.

9:07 a.m.: Francesco Molinari isn't known for bravado, but check out the expression after he holes this birdie putt to give he and Tommy Fleetwood a quick 1-up lead over Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods in the fourth and final match.

You sure you want to get the ire of P-Reed and Big Cat this early in the match?

8:48 a.m.: Our scouts have been nagging us all week with their talk that Jordan Spieth has been knocking down flags with his irons during practice at Le Golf National. Maybe they weren't exaggerating:

After nearing holing out for eagle, Spieth makes the birdie to give the the U.S. an early lead in Match No. 3.

8:40 a.m.: A bad early omen for the U.S.? In the second match, Dustin Johnson, after hitting his approach shot to two feet, misses the short birdie try to the right. Americans give away what looked like an easy win on the hole after Thorbjorn Olesen was in the water off the tee and Rory McIlroy missed his 18 footer for birdie.

8:27 a.m.: Europe's Jon Rahm and Justin Rose, each having found the fairway, both also hit their approach shots tight. Rose has the honor of making his two-footer for birdie, and when Koepka can't make his birdie from 15 feet, Europe jumps to a quick 1-up lead. (Don't fret American fans … there's a whole lot more golf in store.)

8:10 a.m.: Finally, FINALLY we're ready to begin. Tony Finau, one of America's three rookies, has the honor of hitting the first tee shot in the 42nd Ryder Cup. How pumped is Finau? With an iron he nearly rolls his drive through the fairway, the ball coming to rest a foot before the water. Ryder Cup adrenaline is real.

6:55 a.m.: The sun is still a few minutes from rising, but the crowds are in full throat. OK, so the DJ trying to wake up to crowds sure it. The already famous grandstand behind the first tee is three-quarters full, with loud pop music blaring to keep the fans entertained. It's a spectacle already, and we're still more than an hour away from the official start.

