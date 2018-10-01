Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood kept on winning even after the 2018 Ryder Cup concluded. The dynamic duo blew kisses at each other during Europe's victorious press conference , but showed their affection for each another even more with a hilarious video of them holding the coveted trophy. . . in bed.

After being woken up by Molinari, a shirtless Fleetwood (Kudos to Tommy for really getting into this) asks, "How good was that for you?" Molinari responds, "Four out of four," referring to MOLIWOOD winning all four of its matches during the event. It's the perfect video to cap their perfect record as a pair. Check it out:

Almost as funny were some of the reactions. First, from Fleetwood:

Awwwww. And then from his wife:

Don't worry, Clare. Well, maybe worry just a little. . .

Molinari and Fleetwood became the first European pair to win all four of their matches in a single Ryder Cup and just the second team to do that in the event's history, matching Lanny Wadkins and Larry Nelson in 1979. But we don't recall Lanny and Larry serving up Monday morning content gold like this. MOLIWOOD forever.

