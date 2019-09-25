Trending
Rory McIlroy's dad Gerry is an expert trash talker, daggers Rory after beating him with four shots a side

One of the best events on the European Tour schedule takes place this week in Scotland, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. It's contested on three iconic courses: the Old Course at St Andrew, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The other cool part about the event is that it is a Pro-Am, and just like the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, there are celebrities in the field. This year's field includes Bill Murray playing with a bum wing, Justin Timberlake, who is playing alongside Justin Rose, actor Luke Wilson, who is playing with Andrew "Beef" Johnston, and two-time world heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko, who is partnered up with Matthias Schwab.

Rory McIlroy, as he's done in the past, brought his dad Gerry, who has become somewhat of a celebrity himself over the years, especially at Seminole, his home club in Florida. Bringing pops is pretty cool if you ask us, but it wasn't so cool for Rory on Tuesday. Apparently, he had to give his dad four shots a side, which doesn't seem like enough when your son has four majors and 30 worldwide victories in his career. But Gerry, a 2 handicap, is no slouch on the golf course. Four shots was clearly too much, because not only did Gerry win, he had Rory practically begging to give him fewer shots on Wednesday. Gerry obliged, but not before getting in a hilarious dig:

Ouch. Dads always know how to dagger you, don't they? Rory, after being left speechless, did his best to get him back with that "thin to win" comment at the end, but that drive from Gerry looked like a stripe show to us.

According to the European Tour Twitter account, it looks like Rory got the last laugh on Wednesday:

Clutch!

RELATED: Rory McIlroy delivered an absolutely vicious burn to Matt Kuchar on the topic of bonus money

