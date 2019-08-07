Trending
Ouch

Rory McIlroy delivered an absolutely vicious burn to Matt Kuchar on the topic of bonus money

By
an hour ago

Remember when Phil Mickelson got in a subtle ricochet shot at Matt Kuchar as he drove up Magnolia Lane on Saturday before their Masters pairing? It was classic Phil—flexing his sense of humor before likely sharing a laugh with Kuchar before they teed it up. It was also a flick of Kuchar's wrist in comparison to the dagger he received from Rory McIlroy on Tuesday at Liberty National.

The duo, plus the other eight players who rounded out the top 10 on the FedEx Cup points list at season's end, were all together for a special presentation of the inaugural Wyndham Rewards winners. This year, those who finished inside that top 10 split up a $10-million bonus at the end of the regular season. McIlroy finished in second behind Brooks Koepka, and Kuchar came in third, finishing just two ... yes, TWO points behind McIlroy. During the presentation, Kuchar brought up that infinitesimal difference, and how those points cost him $300,000. McIlroy had quite the rebuttal:

RELATED: Matt Kuchar apologizes for "out-of-touch and insensitive" comments, pays fill-in caddie what he requested

Goodness gracious, Rory. Kuch had a good sense of humor about it—laughing after Rory delivered the line. It was really his only option. Even McIlroy felt bad afterward (Koepka seemed to love it), and you can hear the audible groans from those in the crowd. Can you blame them?

All jokes aside, good on Kuchar for laughing it off. And a tip of the cap to the quick wit from McIlroy. The funniest part? Kuchar would have probably leap-frogged McIlroy with ease if he just showed up to the Wyndham Championship. But he skipped it, leaving that $300,000 on the table.

RELATED: Matt Kuchar: Mr. Nice Guy or El Cheapo?

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ouch

Rory McIlroy delivered an absolutely vicious burn to Matt Kuchar on the topic of bonus money

an hour ago
End of an Era

Tom Brady and Gisele put $39.5-million power-couple pad on market, plunging Boston into panic

6 hours ago
The Grind

A new rule comes too late, Matthew Wolff channels (good) Sergio Garcia, and Phil Mickelson’s...

10 hours ago
Arty Sparty

Michigan State's new alternate is being called the worst college football uniform of all time

10 hours ago
Pain In The Pocket

The 9 costliest shots in FedEx Cup Playoffs history

11 hours ago
Swing Your Sword

Mike Leach's belly flop is as majestic as you'd expect it to be

12 hours ago
Big Benjamins

Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh palace—replete with golf simulator—just hit the market

August 5, 2019
Welcome To The Big Leagues

PGA Tour caddie has the perfect reaction to finding out his player is paired with Tiger Woods...

August 5, 2019
Quarterback Controversy

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy lights up training camp with naval cannon arm

August 5, 2019
Basebrawl

A phanatical lawsuit takes Philadelphia Phillies by storm

August 5, 2019
No. 1 Fan

Honda Classic winner Keith Mitchell may have been more fired up for J.T. Poston's win than...

August 5, 2019
Mr. August

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s bat flips are ready for October

August 5, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Screw it, I'm going to become a Liverpool fan

August 5, 2019
Rookie of the Year

Oakland Athletics sign random flamethrower who threw 96 mph during a fan contest

August 2, 2019
Winning is the Best Medicine

Black-belt football guy Vic Fangio coaches Hall of Fame Game with a kidney stone

August 2, 2019
Dropping the Hammer

William Byron's retro 'Days of Thunder' ride is the best paint scheme of the NASCAR season

August 1, 2019
Made in the Mist

Long-drive champ Maurice Allen just crushed one across Niagara Falls

August 1, 2019
Better Than the Original

The maniac who covers classic songs using only MLB player names just tackled "Wonderwall"

August 1, 2019
Related
The LoopRory McIlroy delivered an absolutely vicious burn t…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods dodges weather delay, gets his FedEx Cu…
Golf News & ToursThorbjorn Olesen suspended by European Tour amid se…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection