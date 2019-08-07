Rory McIlroy delivered an absolutely vicious burn to Matt Kuchar on the topic of bonus money

Remember when Phil Mickelson got in a subtle ricochet shot at Matt Kuchar as he drove up Magnolia Lane on Saturday before their Masters pairing? It was classic Phil—flexing his sense of humor before likely sharing a laugh with Kuchar before they teed it up. It was also a flick of Kuchar's wrist in comparison to the dagger he received from Rory McIlroy on Tuesday at Liberty National.

The duo, plus the other eight players who rounded out the top 10 on the FedEx Cup points list at season's end, were all together for a special presentation of the inaugural Wyndham Rewards winners. This year, those who finished inside that top 10 split up a $10-million bonus at the end of the regular season. McIlroy finished in second behind Brooks Koepka, and Kuchar came in third, finishing just two ... yes, TWO points behind McIlroy. During the presentation, Kuchar brought up that infinitesimal difference, and how those points cost him $300,000. McIlroy had quite the rebuttal:

Goodness gracious, Rory. Kuch had a good sense of humor about it—laughing after Rory delivered the line. It was really his only option. Even McIlroy felt bad afterward (Koepka seemed to love it), and you can hear the audible groans from those in the crowd. Can you blame them?

All jokes aside, good on Kuchar for laughing it off. And a tip of the cap to the quick wit from McIlroy. The funniest part? Kuchar would have probably leap-frogged McIlroy with ease if he just showed up to the Wyndham Championship. But he skipped it, leaving that $300,000 on the table.

