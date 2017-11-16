Righty Dru Love shows off his versatility with nifty, lefty chip

Although being a switch-hitter is a coveted skill in baseball, in golf, it rarely has its advantages. But Dru Love, the son of World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III, found one such situation during his opening round at the RSM Classic. And the young tour pro was up for the challenge.

With his golf ball resting in the rough just above a greenside bunker on the ninth hole, the right-handed Love needed to hit a left-handed chip if he wanted a normal stance. He wound up hitting a shot that even Phil Mickelson would have gladly taken from that spot. Check it out:

Funny enough, Love said in this week's Golf Digest Podcast that while he strength lies in racking up birdies, he needs to "work on his defense." It looked pretty good there, though unfortunately, the nifty par save was one of the lone highlights during a rough Day 1 in what is a home game for the Sea Island native.

Love shot a first-round 76 to find himself near the bottom of the leader board at the final official PGA Tour event of 2017. Dru finds himself 12 shots behind leader Joel Dahmen, and more importantly for Thursday's dinner table talk, four shots behind dad.

