This video of Bryson DeChambeau using a left-handed club to hit a right-handed shot is mighty impressive

By
5 hours ago

We've seen Bryson DeChambeau show off his ball-striking skills as a lefty before, but it never gets less impressive. Neither does the fact that the rising PGA Tour star can also use a left-handed club to pure shots right-handed. No, it doesn't seem fair that DeChambeau has such incredible hand-eye coordination while most weekend hacks would settle for being able to make decent contact once per nine holes.

Anyway, both of Bryson's tricks were succinctly captured recently at Topgolf Las Vegas by @golfballed's Corey Kasif. Good luck not watching this clip a few times:

