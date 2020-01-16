Trending
Rickie Fowler goes undercover as a caddie, fools everyone with Zach Galifianakis-esque beard

3 hours ago

We've seen Rickie Fowler go undercover before as Dick Fowler, P.I., but this time, instead of busting naughty golfers, he's helping out unsuspecting ones. Well, sort of.

RELATED: Rickie Fowler has Matthew Wolff's signature move on lock

In a new pair of Farmers Insurance ads that time nicely with next week's Farmers Insurance Open, the PGA Tour star dons a Zach Galifianaki-esque beard and takes on the identity of "Richard Flower," a chatty caddie. And this affable alter ego is eager to help golfers with everything from reading greens to swing advice to a chipping lesson that involves players hiking up their pants. Check them out:

Our favorite exchange has to be when one unsuspecting golfer asks, "How long have you been a caddie?" Fowler quickly shoots back, "Longer than you've been alive."

Anyway, good stuff, Rickie. Farmers clearly hasn't been giving you enough speaking lines through the years.

RELATED: Watch Tim Herron's hilarious hype video ahead of joining the senior tour

