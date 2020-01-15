Well Playedan hour ago

Watch Tim Herron's hilarious hype video ahead of joining the senior tour

By

Nearly 14 years removed from his fourth and final PGA Tour win, Tim Herron has made it clear he's ready to move onto the senior circuit. "I’ve been looking for the promised land all summer," Herron joked in November. And as the big five-oh creeps closer, the golfer better known as "Lumpy" has even created a fantastic hype video around his upcoming career transition.

Not surprisingly, it involves the self-deprecating player making fun of getting older in hilarious fashion. Check it out:

The music. The slow-mo. The reading glasses. The celebratory dance. Absolute perfection.

The PGA Tour Champions is adding another good player—and quite a character—come Feb. 6. Long live Lumpy.

