Report: Aronimink to host '27 PGA Championship, '20 Women's PGA

Fall is usually a quiet time on the golf calendar, but the PGA of America has been making plenty of noise this November.

Following recent news that Olympic Club ('28 PGA, '32 Ryder Cup) and Valhalla ('24 PGA) will host future events, the Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting that Aronimink Golf Club is set to host the 2027 PGA Championship and the 2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. A formal announcement is expected on Tuesday.

The prestigious club, designed by Donald Ross and listed 78th in the latest Golf Digest America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses ranking, is being restored by Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner. The work is expected to be finished for next year's BMW Championship.

This is not Aronimink's first time on the major scene, previously hosting the 1962 PGA Championship, 1977 U.S. Amateur and 2003 Senior PGA Championship. More recently, it held the 2010 and 2011 AT&T National.

With the announcement, the PGA Championship will be locked in for 10 of the next 13 years. The Wanamaker will visit Bellerive for the tournament's 100th anniversary next summer, the last time the event will be held in August.

