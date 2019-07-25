Reminder: Righty PGA Tour stars have better lefty swings than your normal golf swing

If you're a glass-half-full person, you'll probably take something positive from the following video. More likely, it will just depress you.

We all know that PGA Tour pros have better golf swings than the rest of us hacks. And most of us know these guys can even switch-hit a golf ball better than us (Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson come to mind with this neat trick). But the reminders of this never cease to amaze.

The latest comes from Wednesday at TPC Southwind where the world's best golfers are gearing up for this week's WGC-Memphis St. Jude Invitational. Right-handers Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa grabbed a left-handed driver and gave it a rip. Here's what happened:

OK, so Homa actually looked like a hack. But in typical Tour Twitter GOAT fashion, he offered up this funny explanation for the shot after:

Thanks for clearing that up, Max. (And thanks for making us feel a little better about our own swings.)

