Trending
Rebels

REMINDER: PGA Championship leader Kevin Kisner once got suspended from his home course for golf cart racing

By
27 minutes ago

Kevin Kisner, the 36-hole leader at the 99th PGA Championship, is in great shape to win his first major. He's also getting closer to making a bit of golf history. Very unusual golf history.

That's because we're pretty sure if the Kiz goes onto win at Quail Hollow that he'll be the first major champ to have previously been suspended by his home course. For golf cart racing. As an adult.

RELATED: Kevin Kisner was once too embarrassed to practice with other tour pros

Yep, the weird suspension happened just last year after Kisner and his friends were filmed racing golf carts at Palmetto Golf Club in Aiken, S.C., for a feature on Vice Sports. We say we're pretty sure this would be a first, because, well, it's not exactly the sort of thing you can look up in the PGA Tour media guide. Anyway, here's the video that got Kisner in trouble:

The matter was resolved a couple weeks later and Kisner was allowed back on the course, where he was also in the process of building a home.

“I’m back in,” Kisner told The Sun News at the time. “It was short-lived after we had a few discussions and cooler heads prevailed, I think.”

And now the next time Kisner goes back, he might bring the Wanamaker Trophy with him. If he does, he might want to make sure the cameras aren't rolling. Judging by that previous video, his golf crew can get pretty rowdy.

RELATED: Kevin Kisner surprises his caddie with a sweet new truck

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Rebels

REMINDER: PGA Championship leader Kevin Kisner once got suspended from his home course for...

27 minutes ago
Real Estate

Adam Levine reportedly pays $18 million for house at Los Angeles CC (and likely won't be...

an hour ago
Because you gotta eat, right?

There's a map that shows where you can watch the solar eclipse AND eat Waffle House

an hour ago
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: Ric Flair, for some reason, welcomes us to Quail Hollow

5 hours ago
High Art

New documentary on Tiger Woods' affair probably won't win an Oscar

19 hours ago
Tiger Watch

Among other things, Tiger Woods is now forced to defend his relationship status

a day ago
Oscars Buzz

Hockey zombie odyssey ‘Ahockalypse’ looks like the best sports movie since ‘Hoosiers’

August 10, 2017
GOAT sightings

PGA Championship 2017: Michael Phelps is watching his buddy Jordan Spieth at Quail Hollow

August 10, 2017
Wild Finishes

This D'Angelo Russell buzzer-beater amid a swarm of fans is absolutely nuts

August 10, 2017
Fine Dining

A glimpse inside the Cheetos restaurant that will soon open in NYC and get orange smudge all...

August 10, 2017
Viral Videos

Today in golf fights: Watch a big brawl break out on a South African golf course

August 10, 2017
Studs and Spikes

What is your favorite PGA pro's favorite soccer team?

August 10, 2017
Back to School

Everything you need to survive your eighth grader

August 10, 2017
Celebrity Golfers

Justin Bieber shows off some serious juggling skills with a golf club

August 10, 2017
What The. . . ?

Taylor Swift becomes the latest celebrity victimized by an awful courtroom sketch

August 10, 2017
PGA Championship

PGA Championship 2017: A shocking number of fans have no idea Jordan Spieth is going for the...

August 9, 2017
Next Question

PGA Championship 2017: Super serious Sergio Garcia doesn't want to talk about Kenny G or...

August 9, 2017
What sport does he play again?

PGA Championship 2017: Don't get Brooks Koepka started talking about baseball, because he...

August 9, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionFix The Chipping Yips
Golf InstructionJim Flick: 'Tie' Your Knee To Your Arm
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection