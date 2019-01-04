Trending
WTF?!

Refs make worst non-call in NBA history, get bailed out by James Harden's incredible shot

By
39 minutes ago

Referees in Thursday's Rockets-Warriors game made the worst non-call in NBA history. This is not an opinion, but a fact that you will agree with wholeheartedly once you see the following video. Good thing, as us ballers on the streets — and Rasheed Wallace — say, "BALL DON'T LIE!"

RELATED: NBA weighs in on James Harden's new "controversial" move

The mind-blowing sequence happened late in an overtime thriller between the two teams who went to seven games during last year's Western Conference Finals. Golden State's Kevin Durant attempted to save the ball from going out of bounds, but he took three steps out of bounds in order to do so and never re-established himself inbounds before touching the ball. In fact, he had BOTH feet out of bounds as he flicked the ball back in, and yet no whistle was blown, leading to Stephen Curry making the go-ahead shot. Check it out:

I don't usually agree with Reggie Miller, but seriously, HOW DO YOU MISS THAT?! Even Tim Donaghy thinks that's shady.

RELATED: Dallas Mavericks file trademarks for Luka Doncic's nickname

Fortunately, justice was served moments later as James Harden, who is on a historic offensive tear right now, hit this incredible game-winning three-pointer:

Unbelievable. Harden finished with 44 points (his fifth consecutive game with 40-plus), 15 assists, and 10 rebounds to lead the undermanned Rockets to a sixth straight win and made it clear afterward where he thinks he stands among the NBA's elite players:

What's less clear is how the refs could miss/blow such an easy call in such a big spot. Although, Durant, who missed a 30-footer at the buzzer, gave a great response as to why.

"I could believe it because the refs were missing a lot tonight."

Let's just hope this bad officiating gets cleaned up before these two teams meet again in the playoffs.

RELATED: Golf cop Joel Dahmen going after NBA for not enforcing its rules

