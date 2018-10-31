Trending
Reese's "candy converter" allows you to trade in your unwanted Halloween candy

Is there anything worse as a kid than schlepping up to someone's house on Halloween only to be given a piece of candy you don't like? And seriously, what kind of people don't offer choices? Those are the real monsters.

Anyway, that problem is a thing of the past thanks to an ingenious idea/marketing ploy by Reese's. Provided you like Reese's, of course. Check out their "candy convertor" which allows people to trade in their unwanted candy for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups:

Pretty cool. Although, they might want to slow down with that self-proclaimed "GOAT" talk. Kit Kat is the GOAT of Halloween candy. Everyone knows that.

The machine was first unveiled at a Halloween party in Tarrytown, NY, on Sunday, and it will be in action in New York City on Halloween. So if you see long lines at Washington Square Park between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., that's why. People will be waiting for long periods of time to exchange their unwanted candy (See: Taffy or licorice) for the 10,000 peanut butter cups Reese's expects to give out. Not very efficient when you can just go buy a bunch of Reese's, but what's the fun in that?

Let's hope this whole "converter" machine idea spreads. It could really come in handy with bad Christmas presents.

