Recent European Tour winner gets Tiger Woods to sign his visor, wears it around Bay Hill

3 hours ago

Kiradech Aphibarnrat climbed to a career-best No. 31 in the Official World Golf Ranking following his win on the Asian Development Tour over the weekend. But this week, he seems much more excited about being in the presence of a man who spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone.

Aphibarnrat, also a recent winner on the European Tour, was both a player and a fan at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Tuesday when he got Tiger Woods to sign his visor. And according to PGATour.com's Sean Martin, the Thai golfer proudly showed off the signature of the 14-time major champ around Bay Hill:

We're guessing Woods didn't have Aphibarnrat return the favor on his Nike cap.

Tiger is an eight-time winner at Bay Hill, but Aphibarnrat is no slouch himself, finishing T-6 in both of his appearances in the tournament. Maybe the third time will be a charm when it comes to winning. Or maybe he's already found the charm in the form of his signed visor. Either way, we'll have to wait and see if Kiradech puts it away for safe keeping or wears it to the first tee on Thursday.

