Rangers player takes digger during player introductions, kicks off season in style

2018 was a rough year for the New York Rangers. They won 32 games, finished second-to-last in the Metropolitan Division, and were the least relevant hockey team in New York, which is saying a lot because, well, the Islanders are the Islanders. Thus Thursday evening, the opening night of the 2019-20 season for the Rangers, was viewed as an opportunity to turn the page—a chance to grab a fresh start with both hands and run with it. Unfortunately before the Rangers even had the chance, the bad juju struck again, tripping forward Lias Andersson with a cable during player introductions in a moment that has since gone gleefully viral:

HEY, I'M WALKIN' HEEAH!

Cringey NYC jokes aside, you do have to feel for the kid. One second you're on top of the world, the next you're flat on your ass, and all because some idiot inexplicably left a cable on a dark sheet of ice and somehow didn't think about the entire Rangers organization careening into it like lemmings off a cliff. You had one job, buddy, and you blew it. Maybe your dad was right, that Don't Leave Cables in the Middle of the Ice During a Hockey Game degree really was a waste.

Thankfully Andersson and the Rangers were able to shake off the rocky start, riding a three-goal third period to a 6-4 opening night victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who, despite the L, managed to stay upright in pre-game.