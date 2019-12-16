Trending
Buffalo Wild-Out Wings

Protip: If you're a high-school soccer coach, don't take your team to Hooters following a tough loss

By
2 hours ago
Hooters Casino Hotel In Las Vegas To Be Rebranded By OYO Hotels
Ethan Miller

Listen, we know it's going to be tough. You were days away from an undefeated season and only to get taken out in Championship Sectionals by a local rival. You're gonna blame yourself. You didn't prepare the kids mentally for winning because you're not a winner yourself. You're gonna blame the kids. Damn kids. But one way or another, you know these emotional wounds are just going to heal themselves. What can you possibly do? Where can you possibly go?

Well, to Hooters, of course.

Just ask Lake George Jr./Sr. High School soccer coach Blake White, who is on the hot seat after he took his players to the Colonie, New York Hooters to drown their sorrows with wings and waitresses following a particularly brutal late-season defeat to Voorhesville on November 2nd. When school administrators got wind of White's dinner (he would have gotten away with if it weren't for that meddling expense report!), the whole team was summoned for a mandatory meeting where they were informed that blaze orange hot shorts were “not in line" with Lake George's "athletic program and school community values.”

RELATED: Hot dog king Joey Chestnut devours 413 Hooters wings for National Chicken Wing Day

Superintendant Lynne Rutnik told the Times Union, "As a female superintendent I took this very seriously and addressed it immediately with the students and the individual.”

School Board President Tricia Connor Biles did not confirm White's employment or coaching status following his extra saucy wing adventure, but said, “We at the board level are aware of what occurred . . . Corrective action is being taken.”

Pray for Mr. White, folks. He's going to need it.

No matter how you feel about White's innocence or lack thereof, however, as a teacher in the district for 30 years, you have to know better than bring a bunch of kids to Hooters without a permission slip. This is upstate New York, not Vegas the strip. You don't get away with this stuff, tough loss or no. Next time, Mr. White, take a different page out of Michael Scott's playbook and go with Chili's instead.

RELATED: KFC Firelog to fill hearth and home with the smell of fried chicken this holiday season

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Laying The Wood

Kyler Murray might have made the best tackle of another wild NFL Sunday

28 minutes ago
Buffalo Wild-Out Wings

Protip: If you're a high-school soccer coach, don't take your team to Hooters following a loss

2 hours ago
Luckiest Guy Ever?

This is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won't believe how one bettor covered this $200...

3 hours ago
Let's Go Buffalo

Bills Mafia waited at the airport at 2 a.m. in 25-degree temps to greet the Bills after spot

4 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Let's take the Browns out back and put them out of their...

4 hours ago
Peak Gronk

Bill Belichick told the most predictable Gronk story ever on "NFL 100"

December 14, 2019
It's a bird, it's a plane...

The Ravens' new hologram show is going to make a giant mess of someone's windshield

December 13, 2019
Viral Video

Congressman caught watching Presidents Cup during President Trump impeachment hearings is your...

December 13, 2019
Presidents Cup

Yes, Justin Thomas did quote NFL legend Terrell Owens after holing that winning birdie putt

December 13, 2019
Where's the cake?

An embarrassed Rickie Fowler listens to the U.S. Presidents Cup team sing 'Happy Birthday' to...

December 12, 2019
Leave No Bat Unflipped

The best part of this bat-flips-of-the-decade supercut is how mad it's going to make all the...

December 12, 2019
Here We Go

Buckle up, here come the rumors that Trevor Lawrence will sit out next season

December 12, 2019
Tin Foil Hat Time

Hockey Twitter has some absurd theories about the firing of Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery

December 11, 2019
Analytics

Bruins forward Brett Ritchie bungles easiest math problem he'll ever face in his life

December 11, 2019
Hmm...

Watch out, NFL, the New England Patriots just signed a trick-shot (?) kicker

December 11, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Presidents Cup 2019: Phil Mickelson, in a full USA onesie, shares what might be the best setup...

December 11, 2019
This year's stuff that mattered

9 'things' that tell the story of the year in golf in 2019

December 11, 2019
Shoot your Shot

JJ Culver, brother of Jarrett Culver, just dropped 100 points in a college basketball game

December 11, 2019
Related
The LoopKyler Murray might have made the best tackle of ano…
The LoopProtip: If you're a high-school soccer coach, don't…
The LoopThis is the miracle of all miracle parlays: You won…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved