Trending
Smells Like Chicken

KFC Firelog to fill hearth and home with the smell of fried chicken this holiday season

By
3 hours ago

It's the most wonderful time of the year, folks. The halls are decked and the stockings hung with total disregard. There's a partridge in the pear tree crapping all over everything and Rudolph, with his nose so bright, is late for his shift again tonight. But those aren't your chestnuts roasting on the open fire, our frazzled festive friends. It's greasy fried chicken goodness courtesy of KFC's 11 Herbs and Spices-scented Firelog—a non-edible flammable inspired by the same time-tested chicken recipe you know and love.

Weighing in at a healthy five pounds, each KFC Firelog is made from 100% recycled materials and has a burn time of two and half to three hours—which is about as long as you're going to last at your parents' house anyway. Clocking in $18.99, the Firelog is about the same price as a $20 Fill Up (though decidedly less satisfying) and about $190,981 cheaper than a Tesla Roadster, 2018's next-best technological innovation. Side effects include excess saliva production, increased appetite, and smelling like a fast food restaurant for the rest of the day.

If you want to bless your home, second home, yurt, igloo, manger, or personal dumpster fire with the KFC Firelog this season, make sure to act fast. There's a limit of one per customer and they're already blowing up the internet (BUT NOT LIVING ROOMS! - KFC spokesperson). In the meantime, we eagerly await the inevitable mashed-potato-and-gravy-scented menorah candles. Don't let us down, Colonel.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Smells Like Chicken

KFC Firelog to fill hearth and home with the smell of fried chicken this holiday season

3 hours ago
Dynasties

According to Las Vegas, the current Warriors would have no problem beating Shaq and Kobe's...

5 hours ago
The Razor's Edge

The most iconic facial hair moments in golf history

6 hours ago
Do Your Homework

Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs preview was a master class in being completely unprepared

7 hours ago
Thanks Pierre

Pierre McGuire checks in with his most uncomfortable interview ever

8 hours ago
Tic Tac No

We have ourselves another Tic Tac Toe fail at an NBA game

9 hours ago
Shaken, Not Stirred

Researchers with nothing better to do determine James Bond is a raging alcoholic

December 12, 2018
So You're Telling Me There's a Chance

This supercut of every NFL team's best walk-off win will remind you to never, ever turn off TV

December 12, 2018
Apollo 30

NASA invites moon-landing truther Steph Curry to tour their Lunar Labs

December 12, 2018
Bozos

Golf club thief dubbed the "Doof of Hazzard" caught thanks to funny video posted by police

December 12, 2018
Below The Belt

Blues defenseman scores goal off ref's groin, but it gets disallowed because the Blues can't a...

December 12, 2018
Happier Holidays

The best booze gifts to give (and get) this holiday season

December 11, 2018
The Grind

Ian Poulter trolls Team USA, Beef gets engaged, Dan Marino's trick shots & an incredible golf...

December 11, 2018
Title Town

Atlanta United celebrated the MLS Cup in the most Atlanta (and NSFW) way imaginable

December 11, 2018
WTF

LeBron finds a way to randomly dagger Knicks fans after last game against Dwyane Wade

December 11, 2018
Bad Optics

St. Louis Blues teammates fight during practice, team has reached peak dysfunction

December 10, 2018
Decisions

Should You Take A Golf Trip This Year?

December 10, 2018
Slumps

Devils goalie Cory Schneider in danger of going full-calendar year without a regular season...

December 10, 2018
Related
The LoopBurger King is selling Whoppers for a penny...but t…
The LoopChicago restaurant unveils 'Elf'-inspired syrup and…
The LoopMan sets luggage on fire to protest cancelled fligh…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection