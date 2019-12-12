It will be a surprise to nobody that Tiger Woods has provided the early highlight of the Presidents Cup . The 15-time major champion selected himself as a captain's pick for this week's matches, and then put himself out in the first match alongside partner Justin Thomas in their four-ball match.

Tiger and JT have led Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann throughout the early part of their match, and Tiger punctuated that lead with the highlight of Day 1 thus far with a classic Tiger Woods moment. A bit short-sided at the fifth hole, Tiger faced a chip shot that he might have thought was makable. And he would've thought correctly:

The celebration made the highlight even better—pulling a Jordan Spieth ala Royal Birkdale by telling JT to "Go Get That!" out of the hole . The birdie put Tiger and JT back to 2 up for the time, though Niemann and Leishman have now won the last two holes to bring the deficit back to one.

Either way, this was a great moment for playing captain Tiger Woods, trying to set the tone early for his team early at Royal Melbourne. He and Tiger look like the strongest team thus far, which isn't a surprise, as they might be the two best players in the competition right now.

