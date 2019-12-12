As expected, Patrick Reed got ruthlessly heckled on the first tee at the Presidents Cup

As expected, the first-tee reception for Patrick Reed at the Presidents Cup was less than warm. Actually, less than warm would be putting it lightly.

After everything that transpired over the past week, Reed had to know what was coming, which is why he was able to laugh off the boos from the crowd when his name was announced after partner Webb Simpson on the first tee at Royal Melbourne. What came next was a little bit more specific—and ruthless—than your average heckle.

As many on the grounds pointed out on Twitter, one fan screamed "Patrick, are you really going to make your caddie carry 14 clubs and a shovel?" For those who missed the last week in golf, Reed was hit with a two-stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge for improving his lie in a waste bunker.

Naturally, Reed's tee shot at the first hole found a bunker, causing the gallery to cheer and a fan to yell "Patrick, there's cameras over there too."

Reed wound up hitting his second on the green and two-putting for par. He and Simpson halved the hole against Hideki Matsuyama and C.T. Pan

