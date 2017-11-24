Rickie Fowler and Jason Day are the latest PGA Tour pros to weigh in on how Tiger Woods is looking as he prepares to make his competitive return at next week’s Hero World Challenge. Now it appears another prominent golfer will be set to weigh in on the matter.

Yep, it appears that President Trump is eschewing Black Friday deals for a round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Fla., with a pair of golf heavyweights.

Trump, who noted in a tweet that he would be playing “quickly” with the pair, also played with Woods last December when he was President-elect and has played in the past with a number of other tour players, including Rory McIlroy and most recently Hideki Matsuyama.

Although Trump has rarely put out his golf plans publicly, his tweet also made clear that he was on a working holiday, noting a call with Turkey and then back to Mar-a-Lago for more talks about bring jobs back to the U.S.

The round also offers a chance for Woods to get in some reps against top-flight competition in Johnson.