Pinehurst Resort & Country Club finds itself, like many golf facilities around the country, grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its work force. The famed North Carolina golf destination’s hotels and restaurants are closed, and hundreds of employees are temporary out of work. But the resort is leveraging the Pinehurst brand to help address the economic issue in a creative way that anyone can participate.

The resort on Saturday launched an online auction for a handful of “once-in-a-lifetime” Pinehurst experiences. All proceeds will benefit the Pinehurst Employee Relief Fund. Among the 18 items being offered (here’s a link) :

• The Dornoch Cottage Ultimate Trip —Three rounds of golf plus two nights for your foursome in Donald Ross’ home off the third green at Pinehurst No. 2.

• Play all 10 Pinehurst Courses —Two players get a six-night stay in the Carolina Hotel, mirroring a real-life escape trip by Barstool Golf’s Sam Riggs Bozoian.

• Play No. 4 with Gil Hanse —The man who redesigned the course will join your foursome.

• Reserve The Cradle for half a day —Play your own music, play in 10-somes, play holes backward. “It’s all your call because the course is yours.”

• Create your own beer —You’ll collaborate with the head brewer from Pinehurst Brewing Company to develop your own brew, from planning the recipe, brewing, naming and drinking.

• Pick the range at Maniac Hill —Hop in the range picker and dodge balls from menacing sharpshooters at Pinehurst’s practice facility.

Other items include plenty of cool Pinehurst swag. Here is a link again for the full list.

Bidding runs through 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30. A special live broadcast on Pinehurst’s Instagram handle, hosted by Riggs, will start at 8 p.m. to close out the auction.

