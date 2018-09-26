Photos: Ryder Cup WAGs enjoy their big night out

Because it's only contested over three days, the Ryder Cup doesn't get started until Friday, which, for golf fans accustomed to getting things underway on Thursdays every week, makes the buildup that much longer. As we speak, Golf Channel is currently running the piece on the time Tiger and Phil played together at the 2004 Ryder Cup for the 300th time, and we still haven't even gotten to the opening ceremony. Just get on with it already!

RELATED: The 5 most American whiskeys to sip while watching the 2018 Ryder Cup

Thankfully, this year's A+(+++) crop of WAGs photos from the Ryder Cup Gala have given us something to pass the time. Here were some of our favorites.

The American Team

Pinterest Andrew Redington

The European Team

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Good buddies Annie Verret and Jillian Wisniewski with their boyfriends Jordan and Justin

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Flying Solo like a BAM,F (Bad Ass Mathematician, Folks)

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Dustin Johnson: The man behind the Insta likes

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Pinterest Andrew Redington

Thorbjorn Olesen, AKA Mr. StealYoGirl

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

See? Told You

Pinterest Andrew Redington

The face you make when you realize this picture is going to make Zach Johnson look taller than you

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Get up on that second step Rick!

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Phil desperately wanted to dad photobomb this, and then tweet 'PHILOBOMB'

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Feels good to be out of the line drive section and amongst peers

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Looks like someone is having flashbacks to Sunday ...

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Best couple of the night Award

Pinterest Ross Kinnaird

Close 2nd

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

No comment.

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

Still no comment

Pinterest Richard Heathcote

RELATED: 11 things completely different about the Ryder Cup