Photos: Ryder Cup WAGs enjoy their big night out

Because it's only contested over three days, the Ryder Cup doesn't get started until Friday, which, for golf fans accustomed to getting things underway on Thursdays every week, makes the buildup that much longer. As we speak, Golf Channel is currently running the piece on the time Tiger and Phil played together at the 2004 Ryder Cup for the 300th time, and we still haven't even gotten to the opening ceremony. Just get on with it already!
Thankfully, this year's A+(+++) crop of WAGs photos from the Ryder Cup Gala have given us something to pass the time. Here were some of our favorites.
The American Team
The European Team
Good buddies Annie Verret and Jillian Wisniewski with their boyfriends Jordan and Justin
Flying Solo like a BAM,F (Bad Ass Mathematician, Folks)
Dustin Johnson: The man behind the Insta likes
Thorbjorn Olesen, AKA Mr. StealYoGirl
See? Told You
The face you make when you realize this picture is going to make Zach Johnson look taller than you
Get up on that second step Rick!
Phil desperately wanted to dad photobomb this, and then tweet 'PHILOBOMB'
Feels good to be out of the line drive section and amongst peers
Looks like someone is having flashbacks to Sunday ...
Best couple of the night Award
Close 2nd
No comment.
Still no comment