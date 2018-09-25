11 things completely different about the Ryder Cup

It's a good thing there's a Ryder Cup only every other year given the acclimation it requires from the other weeks on the golf calendar. Ryder Cups look different, they sound different, and they trigger enough intestinal weirdness to make solid food a challenge the night before a match. Volumes have been written about how golfers so used to serving a constituency of one can struggle with the immense pressure of playing for their teammates, their captain, and their country. But that's only one reason the Ryder Cup stands apart as an entity all its own.

Among the others:

1. More roster intrigue than the NFL Draft.

Pinterest Rich Schultz

2. Seats around the first tee are more desirable than those around the 18th green

Pinterest Montana Pritchard/PGA of America

3. You can show up to the golf course wearing the same outfit as your playing partner, and it's not at all awkward.

Pinterest David Cannon

4. The walkie-talkie might be the most important piece of equipment of all.

Pinterest Craig Jones

5. Followed only by the golf cart.

Pinterest Andrew Redington

6. More Ping-Pong stories than you'll know what do with.

7. WAGS inside the ropes, in uniform, and all up in your business.

Pinterest Keyur Khamar

8. At least one or two players who make pretty much everything and you wonder why they don't have, like, 25 majors.

Pinterest Andy Lyons

9. The inevitably weird Sunday dynamic when the outcome is decided but teams keep playing anyway.

Pinterest Jamie Squire

10. Public intoxication.

Pinterest Keyur Khamar

11. Public intoxication while giving a press conference.