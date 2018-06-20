Phil Mickelson is getting into the (robotic?) frozen yogurt business in a big way

What will Phil do next? It’s a question long been asked by golf fans due to Phil Mickelson’s unpredictable nature, and one given more emphasis after Lefty did something no one saw coming at last week’s U.S. Open . But the answer, at least, this time, has nothing to do with anything on the golf course.

Long a legend of the game, Mickelson’s next goal is to become a titan of the frozen yogurt industry. And he’s reportedly already racked up nearly as many froyo joints as he has PGA Tour titles in his illustrious career.

Mickelson and longtime agent Steve Loy are going in together on 30 locations serving the popular dessert, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. And these spots in Phil's native San Diego area won’t do just any kind of serving as they’ll be equipped with robots dishing out this delicious treat. Yep, robotic frozen yogurt stores. What, you thought Phil would open just any old frozen yogurt joint? Please.

Hey, with robots you don't have to worry about someone swiping away their cup while the machine is still in motion. Sorry, too soon?

This isn't the first time Mickelson has been involved with a franchise. He previously disclosed he owned 5 Guys rights . But while I love me some 5 Guys (Those fresh fries. . . wow), this is a healthy chain. At least, that's what I tell myself when I fill the tub to the top at 16 Handles. . .

Anyway, good luck to Lefty on his latest venture. And it sounds like the perfect thing to bring samples of to his next PGA Tour stop to patch things up with some of his co-workers .

