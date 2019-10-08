Phil Being Phil2 hours ago

Phil Mickelson explains why he hit driver out of that bush as only Phil Mickelson can

By

Leave it to Phil Mickelson to have golf fans still talking about a shot—well, really, a decision—days after finishing in 61st place of a fall PGA Tour event. But it isn't often you see a player hit driver from a bush. It also isn't often that TV cameras miss any of Mickelson's shots.

As a result, we've had to rely on fan videos to confirm Mickelson did in fact hit a driver out of a bush at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. And that he actually hit a driver out of a bush well, because it definitely fell under the "things you need to see to believe" category. But on Tuesday, we got the ultimate confirmation when Phil himself weighed in.

RANKING: Why Phil Mickelson is the "Content King" of the PGA Tour

It happened after Barstool's ForePlayPod twitter handle shared a different angle of the ridiculous recovery shot. Shortly after, Mickelson explained the unusual club choice in a way that only Phil—and maybe Bryson DeChambeau—can:

The "depth of the face," you say? Hmm. OK then. Mickelson's description also makes it clear the shot happened on the par-5 ninth hole at TPC Summerlin during Saturday's third round. Mickelson made par on the hole after a disappointing third shot and wound up shooting 74 to tumble down the leader board. Mickelson also explained why he didn't take relief from the cart path:

Not that keeping a sturdy stance on a cart path is difficult when you have calves like Phil. The previous day, he stood on another path and hit this incredible escape shot:

Unfortunately, no one asked Phil to explain the science behind hitting a low, hard slice out of gravel. Maybe he'll explain on the next Phireside Chat.

THE GRIND: Kevin Na's epic walk-in putt & Tiger Woods hunts for treasure

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursRich Beem, 49 and now a Sky Sports broadcaster, mak…
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson explains why he hit driver out of th…
Golf News & ToursOf course, Bryson DeChambeau went full Mad Scientis…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection