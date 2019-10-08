Phil Mickelson explains why he hit driver out of that bush as only Phil Mickelson can

Leave it to Phil Mickelson to have golf fans still talking about a shot—well, really, a decision—days after finishing in 61st place of a fall PGA Tour event. But it isn't often you see a player hit driver from a bush . It also isn't often that TV cameras miss any of Mickelson's shots.

As a result, we've had to rely on fan videos to confirm Mickelson did in fact hit a driver out of a bush at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. And that he actually hit a driver out of a bush well, because it definitely fell under the "things you need to see to believe" category. But on Tuesday, we got the ultimate confirmation when Phil himself weighed in.

It happened after Barstool's ForePlayPod twitter handle shared a different angle of the ridiculous recovery shot . Shortly after, Mickelson explained the unusual club choice in a way that only Phil—and maybe Bryson DeChambeau—can:

The "depth of the face," you say? Hmm. OK then. Mickelson's description also makes it clear the shot happened on the par-5 ninth hole at TPC Summerlin during Saturday's third round. Mickelson made par on the hole after a disappointing third shot and wound up shooting 74 to tumble down the leader board. Mickelson also explained why he didn't take relief from the cart path:

Not that keeping a sturdy stance on a cart path is difficult when you have calves like Phil . The previous day, he stood on another path and hit this incredible escape shot :

Unfortunately, no one asked Phil to explain the science behind hitting a low, hard slice out of gravel. Maybe he'll explain on the next Phireside Chat.

