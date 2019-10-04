Phil Being PhilOctober 4, 2019

Phil Mickelson's slicing shot from a gravel lie is the first must-see recovery of the PGA Tour season

By

You know what they say: The PGA Tour season doesn't really start until Phil Mickelson hits a ridiculous recovery shot. Or something like that.

In any event, the tour's third event has given us that first spectacular and quintessential Mickelson moment. Well, spectacular in a good way, that is. Mickelson did make a 9 at last week's Safeway Open. On Friday at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, the slimmed down 49-year-old looked like he could be on his way to another big number when his tee shot on TPC Summerlin's par-4 2nd went way left.

RANKING: Why Phil Mickelson is the Content King of the PGA Tour

Mickelson could have taken a free drop since his stance placed him on the cart path, but apparently, he felt confident in his famed calves keeping him balanced. He also obviously didn't mind hitting his golf ball from a gravel lie. Watch and learn, people. This is how you pull off an escape shot.

Incredible. It's gotta be the calves.

Mickelson made par on the hole to stay at six under after an opening 65 had him near the leaders after Day 1. That was the lowest score since February for Mickelson, who is in the midst of a busy fall stretch that will determine if Tiger Woods makes him a captain's pick for December's Presidents Cup. And if Tiger thinks he needs someone at Royal Melbourne capable of hitting off gravel, well, he's got his guy.

RELATED: Even Tom Brady is jealous of Phil Mickelson's calves

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson's slicing shot from a gravel lie is …
Golf News & ToursCome for the 14-club challenge between the two Ryde…
Golf News & ToursLee-Anne Pace's bizarre 2019 LPGA season still coul…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection