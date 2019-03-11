Trending
PGA Tour WAG makes hitting infamous island green at TPC Sawgrass look easy

On the Wednesday of Players week, PGA Tour caddies compete in a closest-to-the pin contest at TPC Sawgrass' infamous island-green 17th hole for charity. But if there's ever a similar contest among PGA Tour WAGs, we know who we're putting our money on.

From time to time, we've seen the sweet swing of Erin Walker, wife of 2016 PGA champ Jimmy Walker on display. And on Monday, the six-time PGA Tour winner showed off Erin's attempt on No. 17 during a practice round. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Not too shabby, indeed.

As Walker's swing coach, Butch Harmon, points out in the comment section, Erin "could sell that shot on Sunday." For a lot. Countless golfers have seen their dreams of winning a Players title sink along with their golf balls in the water guarding the 17th green, but Erin made the shot look easy.

Then again, when you're a competitive show jumper, hopping a little water with a golf shot probably isn't too intimidating.

Loading

View on Instagram

Anyway, good luck to all the caddies on Wednesday. And to all the golfers, especially Jimmy, beginning Thursday. In addition to playing for golf's unofficial "fifth major," now family bragging rights are on the line.

