Trending
We The North

PGA Tour pro makes par wearing a Kawhi Leonard jersey at the Canadian Open

By
2 hours ago

Mackenzie Hughes was always going to be among the most popular golfers teeing it up at this week's RBC Canadian Open. But the Toronto-area native really revved up the crowd by supporting his Raptors during the first round. "WE THE NORTH" isn't just a rallying cry. It's a way of life.

RELATED: New Balance trolls Warriors fans with Kawhi Leonard billboard

Following his tee shot on the par-3 13th, Hughes delighted the crowd by putting a Kawhi Leonard jersey. Over his golf shirt, that is. We're guessing Hughes doesn't have the gunz to pull off the no-undershirt look like the Raptors' star.

And the little stunt certainly didn't hurt his hot round. Hughes went on to two-putt the hole for par before birdieing two of the next three holes on his way to an opening 66.

“I try to have some fun with that hole. Life’s short so, whatever, I’m just going to have some fun,” Hughes told The Star after the round. “The crowd enjoys that stuff so it’s fun for me to do.

“I love all these Toronto sports teams whether it’s Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays," Hughes added. "That was just a fun way to show my Toronto pride and Canada pride.”

The Raptors currently hold a 2 to 1 edge over the Golden State Warriors with Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Friday night. They are trying to win their first NBA title, while Hughes is attempting to become the first Canadian to win their national golf championship since Pat Fletcher in 1954. In other words, it could be one heckuva weekend in the Great White North.

RELATED: Steve Kerr gives hilarious answer during NBA Finals interview

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

Luke Donald's photo collection continues to be a treasure trove with old pic of Sergio Garcia ...

an hour ago
We The North

PGA Tour pro makes par wearing a Kawhi Leonard jersey at the Canadian Open

2 hours ago
Swing Your Swing

This thread of swings from the New York Jets' Topgolf outing is tough to watch

3 hours ago
If You Don't Have Anything Nice to Say...

Toronto Raptors fans attempting to talk trash prove Canada is too nice for its own good

19 hours ago
Boston Strong

Julian Edelman shows up to practice in Bruins jersey, sparks mass projectile vomit pandemic

a day ago
Meet The Mess

Mets manager Mickey Callaway reaches new low, asks radio host if star player should in Home...

a day ago
2019 Canadian Open

To the surprise of no one, the Swedes dominate Canadian Open hockey net challenge

June 6, 2019
Ayeee O

Suave Steve Kerr turns innocent sideline interview into steamy double entendre

June 6, 2019
2019 Canadian Open

What PGA Tour pros would look like if they played in the NHL instead

June 5, 2019
History, At Pebble Beach!

Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one in Jim Nantz's backyard at Pebble Beach, drops the mic/club...

June 5, 2019
Boo Hoo

Poor old Yankees get hosed by worst ball call in recent MLB history

June 5, 2019
GTFO

No one has ever wanted a free baseball less than this Chicago Cubs fan

June 5, 2019
Smell Ya Later

Microsoft's new XBOX body wash is the most powerful pheromone on earth

June 5, 2019
The Grind

Tour pros reenact Seinfeld, Tiger Woods twists the knife on his ex (coach), and the longest...

June 4, 2019
The Chirp Gawd

Sean Avery's NSFW Instagram stories have not disappointed during the Stanley Cup Finals

June 4, 2019
F-Bombs Away

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler tells batter to "sit the f—k down," is our new favorite athlete

June 4, 2019
Phenoms

Watch this kid somehow replicate Matthew Wolff's swing ... in front of Matthew Wolff

June 4, 2019
Money Talks

Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer made more on the show than these PGA Tour pros have all year

June 4, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursU.S. Open 2019: The numbers don't lie—this is Phil …
The LoopLuke Donald's photo collection continues to be a tr…
The LoopPGA Tour pro makes par wearing a Kawhi Leonard jers…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection