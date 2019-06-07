PGA Tour pro makes par wearing a Kawhi Leonard jersey at the Canadian Open

Mackenzie Hughes was always going to be among the most popular golfers teeing it up at this week's RBC Canadian Open. But the Toronto-area native really revved up the crowd by supporting his Raptors during the first round. "WE THE NORTH" isn't just a rallying cry. It's a way of life.

Following his tee shot on the par-3 13th, Hughes delighted the crowd by putting a Kawhi Leonard jersey. Over his golf shirt, that is. We're guessing Hughes doesn't have the gunz to pull off the no-undershirt look like the Raptors' star.

And the little stunt certainly didn't hurt his hot round. Hughes went on to two-putt the hole for par before birdieing two of the next three holes on his way to an opening 66.

“I try to have some fun with that hole. Life’s short so, whatever, I’m just going to have some fun,” Hughes told The Star after the round. “The crowd enjoys that stuff so it’s fun for me to do.

“I love all these Toronto sports teams whether it’s Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays," Hughes added. "That was just a fun way to show my Toronto pride and Canada pride.”

The Raptors currently hold a 2 to 1 edge over the Golden State Warriors with Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Oakland on Friday night. They are trying to win their first NBA title, while Hughes is attempting to become the first Canadian to win their national golf championship since Pat Fletcher in 1954. In other words, it could be one heckuva weekend in the Great White North.

