PGA Championship 2019: The very, VERY unofficial record Phil Mickelson will try to break at Bethpage Black on Saturday

Phil Mickelson's calves have gotten a lot of attention lately, but the five-time major champ wants fans to know he hasn't forgotten about another famous part of his body: his thumbs .

In what is quickly becoming a Saturday major championship tradition, Mickelson made an amusing video on his commute to the golf course . And this time, his focus is on "thumb activation" (Perhaps a little jab at Tiger Woods' famous line about activating his glutes) and breaking a very, VERY unofficial record at Bethpage Black.

According to Mickelson, the one-round record for him giving thumbs up at a tournament ("984" LOL) came the last time Bethpage Black hosted a major at the 2009 U.S. Open. But clearly the most popular golfer in New York now that Woods has sailed away on his yacht, Phil, who enters the weekend tied for 26th place at even par, is planning on moving up the leader board—and moving his favorite fingers a lot.

"If I can make six or seven birdies, as the putts go down, the thumbs are coming up. I'm going for 1,000. Let's do this."

Good stuff, Phil, but don't overdo it. That's a lot of thumbs ups for someone who turns 49 next month.

