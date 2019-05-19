PGA Championship 2019 Live Blog: Does Brooks Koepka turn Sunday at Bethpage into an 18-hole victory lap, or will there be unexpected drama?

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — What’s in store for Sunday at the PGA Championship? There seems to be only one answer, doesn’t there? Finding anyone who thinks we won’t be seeing 18-hole victory parade from Brooks Koepka is a challenge. With a seven-stroke lead on the foursome in second place, and only 12 players within 10 strokes entering the final round, Vegas put the odds of Koepka winning at 1/16 . Yep, bet $16 to win a buck if pulls it out. Guess who they think is winning?

However, a wise philosopher former New York Yankee catcher once said, “It’s never over until it’s over.” There is more of a breeze at Bethpage Black today then there has been in the three previous tournament rounds, and there’s an outside chance of some wet weather later in the afternoon. Are those enough variables to throw Koepka off his game? It’s time to tune in with us to see what’s in store for the final round where history is likely to be made, one way or the other.

2:01 p.m.: It's been a challenge to find unique angles to put Koepka's play into context, but here's an attempt at one. Should Koepka win this afternoon, he's earn $1.98 million for his efforts. That will make five times since June 2017 that Koepka has cashed a check for more than $1.7 million for winning an event ($2,160,000 for the 2017 U.S. Open, $2,160,000 for the 2018 U.S. Open, $1,980,000 for the 2018 PGA, $1,710,000 for the 2018 CJ Cup)

1:56 p.m.: Brooks Koepka is warming up on the range. It's hard to tell whether he's confident or nervous, his expression rarely changes. Same here when cameras caught him walking on to the grounds at Bethpage not too long ago.

1:48 p.m.: OK, if Fowler putts like this there's no way he's catching Koepka. After hitting his opening tee shot to 15 feet, he three putts for a bogey. Not the way you want to start if you're 11 strokes off the lead.

1:45 p.m.: Jordan Spieth was playing in the final group on Saturday, but his third-round 72 dropped him to nine shots off the pace. He tees off for his final round with some wondering can he be the guy that chases down Koepka. A 73.11 stroke average on Sundays this season suggests it's unlikely.

1:35 p.m.: We're an hour ahead of the final twosome of Brooks Koepka and Harold Varner III, as Rickie Fowler and Sung Kang tee off on the first hole at Bethpage. Fowler starts at one under par, 11 strokes back of Koepka. Does he have a shot at catching him? He himself hinted on Saturday night that it was going to be a long shot. Yep, even the competitors feel like they're going to see a coronation on Sunday.

Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS