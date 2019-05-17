FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — It pays to win the PGA Championship. Literally. PGA of America officials are once again offering a total purse of $11 million for the entire 156-player field. And as Brooke Koepka did a year ago, the winner will walk off with $1.98 million in prize money.
Not a bad week’s work.
The PGA Championship payout now ranks third highest among the four men’s major championships. At this year’s Masters, Augusta National officials increased the overall purse to $11.5 million with Tiger Woods earning $2.07 million. The U.S. Open purse jumped to $12 million in 2017, with the winner grabbing $2.16 million. In 2018, the Open Championship had a $10.5 million purse with the winner taking $1.89 million in earnings.
And the most lucrative purse on the PGA Tour? That distinction goes to the Players Championship, where a record $12.5 million was doled out, and Rory McIlroy secured a first-place check of $2.25 million.
Here is a breakdown of the prize money payouts for each place in the field. (We’ll update this on Sunday when we know what each player specifically earned for his efforts at Bethpage.)
WIN: $1,980,000
2: $1,188,000
3: $748,000
4: $528,000
5: $450,500
6: $380,000
7: $343,650
8: $319,600
9: $295,600
10: $272,380
11: $251,590
12: $232,400
13: $214,800
14: $199,050
15: $184,280
16: $170,700
17: $161,000
18: $152,000
19: $143,000
20: $134,000
21: $125,000
22: $116,000
23: $107,000
24: $100,000
25: $93,000
26: $87,000
27: $82,000
28: $77,000
29: $74,000
30: $71,000
31: $68,000
32: $65,000
33: $62,000
34: $59,000
35: $56,000
36: $53,000
37: $50,000
38: $48,000
39: $46,000
40: $44,000
41: $42,000
42: $40,000
43: $38,000
44: $36,000
45: $34,000
46: $32,000
47: $30,250
48: $28,500
49: $27,500
50: $26,500
51: $25,500
52: $25,000
53: $24,500
54: $24,000
55: $23,500
56: $23,000
57: $22,500
58: $22,200
59: $21,900
60: $21,600
61: $21,400
62: $21,200
63: $21,000
64: $20,800
65: $20,600
66: $20,400
67: $20,200
68: $20,000
69: $19,800
70: $19,600
Players making the cut, but finishing below 70th place, will be paid in diminishing increments of $100 each. Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $3,100 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $3,100.
Explore Golf Digest All Access, with more than 30 video series to improve your game