FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — It pays to win the PGA Championship. Literally. PGA of America officials are once again offering a total purse of $11 million for the entire 156-player field. And as Brooke Koepka did a year ago, the winner will walk off with $1.98 million in prize money.

Not a bad week’s work.

The PGA Championship payout now ranks third highest among the four men’s major championships. At this year’s Masters, Augusta National officials increased the overall purse to $11.5 million with Tiger Woods earning $2.07 million. The U.S. Open purse jumped to $12 million in 2017, with the winner grabbing $2.16 million. In 2018, the Open Championship had a $10.5 million purse with the winner taking $1.89 million in earnings.

And the most lucrative purse on the PGA Tour? That distinction goes to the Players Championship, where a record $12.5 million was doled out, and Rory McIlroy secured a first-place check of $2.25 million.

Here is a breakdown of the prize money payouts for each place in the field. (We’ll update this on Sunday when we know what each player specifically earned for his efforts at Bethpage.)

WIN: $1,980,000

2: $1,188,000

3: $748,000

4: $528,000

5: $450,500

6: $380,000

7: $343,650

8: $319,600

9: $295,600

10: $272,380

11: $251,590

12: $232,400

13: $214,800

14: $199,050

15: $184,280

16: $170,700

17: $161,000

18: $152,000

19: $143,000

20: $134,000

21: $125,000

22: $116,000

23: $107,000

24: $100,000

25: $93,000

26: $87,000

27: $82,000

28: $77,000

29: $74,000

30: $71,000

31: $68,000

32: $65,000

33: $62,000

34: $59,000

35: $56,000

36: $53,000

37: $50,000

38: $48,000

39: $46,000

40: $44,000

41: $42,000

42: $40,000

43: $38,000

44: $36,000

45: $34,000

46: $32,000

47: $30,250

48: $28,500

49: $27,500

50: $26,500

51: $25,500

52: $25,000

53: $24,500

54: $24,000

55: $23,500

56: $23,000

57: $22,500

58: $22,200

59: $21,900

60: $21,600

61: $21,400

62: $21,200

63: $21,000

64: $20,800

65: $20,600

66: $20,400

67: $20,200

68: $20,000

69: $19,800

70: $19,600

Players making the cut, but finishing below 70th place, will be paid in diminishing increments of $100 each. Players missing the cut and turning in a 36-hole score will be paid $3,100 each. Any player making the cut, but failing to submit a 72-hole score, will also be paid $3,100.

