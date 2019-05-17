PGA Championship 2019: Exclusive images from Bethpage Black\nGolf Digest's J.D. Cuban captures the action from the 101st PGA Championship\nTiger Woods hits an approach during the first round.\nWoods blasts out of a bunker during the first round.\nPhil Mickelson acknowledges the crowd during the first round.\nMickelson's second shot on 18.\nBrooks Koepka tees off No. 16 en route to his opening 63.\nPhil Mickelson's third shot on 18 during the first round.\nJason Day signals an errant tee shot during the first round.