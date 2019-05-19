PGA Championship 2019: Bookmakers have made it fiscally irresponsible to bet on Brooks Koepka on Sunday

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—The opening odds for Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship were 15/1. That figure has slightly dropped heading into Sunday's final round at Bethpage Black.

For those that haven't watched the proceedings this week on Long Island, Koepka has turned in a performance that has evoked Tiger circa 2000 comparisons. The 29-year-old shot a course-record 63 on Thursday and followed it up with a five-under 65 on Friday, and though he made three bogeys on Saturday's trek, he still managed to to post an even-par 70. That 12-under score is good enough for a whopping seven-stroke advantage.

Moreover, the six players within eight shots of Brooks have just one major victory between them, courtesy of Dustin Johnson's 2016 U.S. Open. Given those factors, along with the sentiment that Koepka has looked more machine than man through three days, bookmakers apparently are confident that Koepka will be hoisting the Wanamaker come Sunday evening.

Confident enough that they've made it fiscally irresponsible to bet on Brooks.

According to the latest update from Westgate Sportsbook, Koepka will tee off at 1/16 odds. Meaning, a wager would have to throw down $16 to win a buck. Those are "Bradley Cooper will get the girl" type odds.

The next "lowest" figure is Johnson, who was tagged at 20/1. He will be in the third-to-last pairing with Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese star, eight shots back, is listed at 125/1.

Other notables include Luke List at 80/1, Harold Varner III (who is playing in the final group with Koepka) at 100/1, Jazz Janewattananond also at 100/1 and Xander Schauffele coming in at 125/1.

Perhaps it's the gambler in us, or maybe a disbelief the display at Bethpage...but those are tempting numbers. It's not inconceivable that Koepka losses a few balls in the heavy stuff, or the putter goes cold, shoots a 74 to Johnson turns in a 67, right?

(Thinking)

You're right, we have a betting problem.

