Pinstripes and Pinhunting

PGA Championship 2019: John Daly rocks Yankees pants for opening round at Bethpage Black

2 hours ago

John Daly is the unofficial king of the PGA Tournament. From his lone Wanamaker in 1991 to 2019, where he has dominated headlines in a manner typically reserved for a guy named Tiger, Big John has cast sizable shadow over the fourth-place major for decades. But if you thought the sight of Daly cruising around Bethpage Black with a McDonald's cup in the cupholder and a dart dangling from his lips on Wednesday was peak Daly, you were dead wrong. On Thursday, Daly showed up for his opening clad in perhaps the boldest style statement in the field this week (Koepka's vertical Nike hat not withstanding). Red Sox fans, you might want to look away.

We don't know whether Daly is a Yankees fan or not. Honestly, he seems more like a Mets guy to us. There's no denying, however, that this is a savvy play by Big John to get those infamously rough n' tumble New York patrons on his side. He pulled the same move at Bellerive last year with Cardinals fans, and everyone gobbled it up, so why not go back to the well right?

RELATED: Tiger Woods drops dagger on John Daly during Tuesday press conference

Perhaps the never-say-die attitude of this year's extremely banged-up Yankees squad will rub off on Daly, who is playing with a bum knee this weekend. Who knows, maybe with inebriated Long Island locals egging him on, he can even flirt with the cut line. All that remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: Daly's pinstripes, like their suited siblings of yesteryear, are the biggest power move out there this week.

Pinstripes and Pinhunting

PGA Championship 2019: John Daly rocks Yankees pants for opening round at Bethpage Black

