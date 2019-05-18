PGA Championship 2019: Daniel Berger just got one of the worst breaks of all time on Bethpage Black's first hole

Daniel Berger could not have hit two better golf shots to begin his third round at the PGA Championship. Off the tee, he absolutely smoked one, cutting the corner with a power fade that left him just 74 yards to the pin, six less than Dustin Johnson had just minutes before. Anytime you can outdrive DJ, that's showing some serious pop.

Johnson hit a 64 degree wedge to inside of five feet and made his putt for birdie. Berger hit an even better approach, one that nearly found the bottom of the cup for an eagle. And yet he walked off with a par after getting one of the worst breaks of all time. Watch as Berger's wedge shot hits off the flagstick and rolls all the way to the front of the green:

What. A. Dagger. An inch to the right or left and it likely stops on a dime and leaves him with a short birdie putt. An inch or two shorter and maybe it dunks for a two. Instead, the ricochet of the stick left him with a 63 footer for birdie after hitting two of the better shots he'll hit all week. Golf just ain't fair.

The two-time FedEx St. Jude Classic winner did well to make par though, rolling his birdie putt to tap-in range and cleaning it up for a four. Lesser players might have let the bad break get to them and three-putted, so impressive job by Berger to not lose his cool. If those first two shots are any indication, he's locked in, so the birdies will come. Follow the rest of Berger's round and everybody else's third round in our live blog here.