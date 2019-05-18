PGA Championship 2019 Live Blog: Brooks Koepka continues to make a mockery out of Bethpage

FARMINGDALE, N.Y.—Eighty-two players made the cut at the 2019 PGA Championship, but all eyes will be on just one man on Saturday. Brooks Koepka ended second-round play with a seven-shot lead over the field, an advantage that doesn't seem to convey the disparity in play between Koepka and his competitors. Yet, while Koepka seems to be in the driver's seat, crazier things have happened. Follow all the Saturday action from Bethpage Black with the Golf Digest PGA Championship Live Blog.

3:56 p.m. : Spieth can't save par from a fried egg at the 5th, dropping to four under for the tournament. That's now 10 shots behind Koepka, after Brooks sticks his approach to two feet. Koepka now has an eight-shot lead.

3:54 p.m.: Other than DJ, the only other guy making a real move is .... Jazz Janewattananond? That's right, the 23-year-old from Thailand is three under on his round through eight holes, five under for the tournament.

3:51 p.m.: Two good shots at the sixth for DJ, but he misses a short birdie putt that would have gotten him to seven under. Amazingly, he's two under despite making a bogey at the short par-4 second and not taking advantage at the short sixth. He probably could be making this thing really interesting. As of now, he remains seven back of Koepka, who has made three pars and a birdie.

3:31 p.m.: For the first time all week, DJ birdies the par-5 fourth hole, which is hard to believe. He should have been able to overpower that hole this week, but couldn't find the fairway. He didn't find it today either, but was able to lay up, wedge one close and make the putt. Johnson is at six under, and may be the only one who could really challenge Koepka on Saturday. Spieth has made three straight pars to begin his round, but he's been shaky.

3:16 p.m.: After that disgusting par at the first, Koepka holes his short birdie putt at No. 2. Eight-shot lead. Warm up the vincecarteritsover.gif.

3:06 p.m.: Dustin Johnson made a bad bogey at the second, but quickly bounced back with a birdie at No. 3. He's at five under.

3:04 p.m.: Berger was able to two-putt from 63 feet for par. Nice recovery. Behind him, Brooks Koepka just miss birdie at No. 1. Guy stinks! Jordan Spieth also made par to begin his third round.

2:48 p.m.: Oh my goodness. Berger hits a perfect wedge into the first green that hits the pin and ricochets all the way off the front of the green. What a dagger.

2:45 p.m.: With 80 yards to the flag, DJ throws a little 64 degree wedge in tight and buries the birdie putt to get to five under. Ideal start. Kraft escapes with par after missing the fairway off the tee. Back at the tee, Adam Scott finds the long stuff while Daniel Berger hits a hellacious seed to similar territory DJ was in. Bomb.

2:32 p.m .: Dustin Johnson finds the fairway at the first. For those unaware, the broadcast reminds us that Dustin and Brooks are training buddies. Big if true.

2:25 p.m .: Here's your requisite Phil update: makes his fourth bogey of the day, dropping to two over. So much for those thumbs up.

2:21 p.m .: Xander makes a birdie at the long par-4 seventh to move to three under for the tournament. The X-Man could be in line for his fifth top-six at a major since Erin Hills.

2:11 p.m .: Justin Rose is now on the tee. Rose fires a strike down the fairway. Just three more groups until the leaders arrive.

2:04 p.m .: No. 3 must have a magnate, Space Jame style, at the bottom of the cup. Minutes after Hideki sticks it, Fleetwood follows suit. Here's hoping Fleetwood actually finishes the job.

1:53 p.m. : Hideki Matsuyama makes another sweet swing, this one at the par-3 third. Cat looks like he's feeling it coming out of the gate.

At least with his irons. Putter, not so much, sliding that putt by.

1:50 p.m .: Tommy Fleetwood nearly jars his approach at the first. Tommy Lad begins the day at two under. He's too far out to put any real heat on Koepka, but a 65 or so could put him in one of the final groups on Sunday.

1:44 p.m .: Good news: Xander Schauffele finally got some air time. Bad news: it was to show a blown three-footer. Xander is one under on his day and two under for the event.

1:42 p.m. : Matsuyama rolls in a 12-footer to birdie the first to get to three under. However, it took him two shots to get out of the rough after a wayward drive at the second. He hits a marvelous approach to six feet, but a bit of a dagger following the birdie at the first.

1:30 p.m. : Rob Labritz, one of the club pros to make the cut, turned in a two-over 72. He's currently in a tie for 75th, but given this quote, it seems like he's considering himself the winner of the week.

"You see this smile? I was reflecting with my wife this morning, we were talking a little bit, and she just said, you know, we've been prepping for this for a while. I told you guys, we've been prepping for this for the last year or so and I'm starting to really feel comfortable out there. I mean, I feel comfortable out there. I'm going to continue to prep and continue to work and continue to be the best PGA pro that I can be."

1:23 p.m. : Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama are off on the first. Matsuyama has been off the grid since his 2017 PGA Championship run at Quail Hollow. Though he's 10 shots back of Koepka, would be a good confidence booster for Matsuyama to leave with a top-5 finish. Both start the day in a tie for 10th.

1:20 p.m. : Brooks Koepka is on property, wearing all black. Least he could do was show up to Bethpage's wake after sending the course to its grave.

1:15 p.m .: Kevin Tway is having himself an interesting round. Walking up the 18th, Tway's made just one par in his last nine holes, with two birdies and six bogeys. Tway is currently nine over for the event.

1:10 p.m. : The eagle putt for Phil rolls just by, giving Mickelson a birdie. And if you're wondering why we're covering Mickelson so much, well...Koepka doesn't tee off for another hour and 40 minutes.

1:02 p.m. : Setting up to be a nice bounce back from Phil at the par-5 fourth. After smoking one off the tee, Mickelson's second lands in the greenside rough and trickles onto the putting surface. Will have a long putt, but it will be one for eagle.

12:55 p.m .: Mickelson can't reach the green from the fescue, taking a bogey at the par-3 third. Drops back to even for the tournament.

In an unrelated note, Trevor Immelman is simply a delight in the booth. Articulate, educational, funny. We complain a lot about golf broadcasters, but Immelman's all that you want in a color commentator.

12:52 p.m. : Oh boy. Rory McIlroy throws a dart at the 15th...and proceeds to yank the four-footer to the left. McIlroy is one under on the day, two over for the event.

12:45 p.m .: Emiliano Grillo comes THIS close to making ace on the 14th, his ball landing three feet and sucking back to an inch.

To the third, Phil hits one of the worst shots of the week, attempt to go right-to-left at a right-side pin. The shot barrels to the left, 30 yards short of the green and into thick stuff.

12:43 p.m .: Phil, man of his word. He drops a 25-footer for birdie on the second to move to one under. All he needs is another nine or so of those and he's in business.

12:39 p.m. : Disappointing week for Tony Finau thus far, but gets a couple back at the 13th, sticking his approach from a whopping 297 yards out to five feet. He converts the putt, the eagle getting back to even for his round.

12:27 p.m .: Phil Mickelson finds the fairway at the first to a raucous ovation, but can't do much with the approach, leaving it a good 35 feet short of the pin. Going to need to convert from deep to get those thumbs-up working.

12:20 p.m .: Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Shne Lowry are the first players to turn in sub-70 rounds, the pair shooting 68 on Saturday. On the front, Sam Burns makes the turn in 32 to get into red figures for the week.

12:11 p.m .: New York adopted son Phil Mickelson will begin his day 12 shots back of Koepka. Let's check in on Left to see how he's feeling about his weekend chances.

Mickelson's Dad-joke account might be the only redeeming thing about Twitter. Mickelson goes off in 10 minutes.

12:05 p.m. : David Lipsky was penalized for his Friday tee time despite standing on the first-tee steps. Despite the penalty, Lipsky still managed to make the cut on the number. While he wasn't late for Saturday's stroll, he probably wishes he would have slept in, shooting a seven-over 77.

11:54 a.m.: The first two groups of the day have finished...but there's still another three hours before the leaders go off. No one has gone particularly low this morning, a possibly byrprocut of a tough pin set-up for Saturday. As for the marquee names, Rory McIlroy is two under on the day and one over for the tournament as he heads to the back nine. McIlroy is tied with Adam Long and Emiliano Grillo for low scores of the day.

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve