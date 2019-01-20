People are extremely mad about the Saints fan who is blowing a whistle at the NFC Championship...

(^^^ Neither of these two are the whistling fan in question. Just a couple of grown-ass adults that wear costumes)

Those expecting a high-scoring, high-flying affair in Sunday's NFC Championship game between the L.A. Rams and the New Orleans Saints have gotten anything but that. It's been a ground-and-pound, grind-it-out, check-it-down to Alvin Kamara slugfest that one team is going to leave quite banged up from, but at least they'll have a week off before the Super Bowl.

That's not to say the game has been boring, but there has been a noticeable lack of big plays. This has led social media to focus on a few other wacky occurrences at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, like this hilarious mic drop from Jimmy Buffett, who sang the National Anthem:

The Rams were doomed from the moment this happened, which makes it all the more impressive that they are hanging around in the game. Just when you thought Jimmy Buffett stole the show though, a Saints fan who is incessantly blowing a whistle in the crowd stole all of the Mayor of Margaritaville's shine. For those watching at home, whistle guy is annoying as hell, a feeling just about everyone on Twitter shares. Except Mike Tirico, who had this to say:

Freaking Whistle Man. It's a nice story Mike, but sorry, everyone wants this guy dead:

What an absolute nut. The Dome is already one of the loudest home crowds in the sport, and yet this guy's piercing whistle can still be heard by the entire country. Hate it all you want, but that's quite an insanely awful talent. These Saints fans are a weird bunch.

