Must Be Nice

Paulina Gretzky celebrates 31 in St. Barth's with Dustin Johnson and the usual suspects

By
an hour ago

It's been a pretty big week in golf-adjacent relationship news. First, former Golf Channel fixture Holly Sonders tied the knot with professional gambler Vegas Dave after a brief, but very Instagramable, fling. The move is still reverberating through the hearts of Morning Drive viewers across America, if Golf Digest's comment sections are any indication. The hitch-heard-round-the-golf-word was just the tip of the diamond ring, however, because less than 24 hours later, Dustin Johnson and former GD cover star Paulina Gretzky were off to St. Barth's to celebrate Gretzky's 31st birthday with their usual entourage of influencers and part-time champagne sommeliers. No ring was involved—you can stop breathing into that paper bag—but the crew still looks like they had a pretty good time.

It all started with private-jet rose (the best kind of rose), balloons, and WAIT IS THAT CHICK-FIL-A ...

... before continuing with a quick sightseeing trip over St. Barth's.

After check-in at the humble Airbnb ...

... it was time for scorpion bowls (DJ sighting!) ...

... pizza ...

... and, of course, a casual entrance for the birthday girl abreast a chariot clutching a giant flaming bottle of bubbly.

The evening documentation wisely ends there, but we did get a glimpse of the breakfast spread the following morning, which we can't imagine too many revelers had the stomach for. You feel those drinks worse and worse every year, Paulina. Take it from us.

Needless to say, if this is how DJ and Paulina celebrate 31—arguably the most unexciting of all birthdays—we can't wait to see how they ring in Christmas. Something tells it won't be with a trip to the in-laws in Edmonton.

