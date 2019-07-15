Trending
Home of the Brave

Open Championship 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner rocks '1776' hat to Royal Portrush practice round

By
3 hours ago

The Presidents Cup isn't for another five months and the Ryder Cup not for another 14. The British Open has been the Open Championship for years now and is currently being waged in Northern Ireland, which lies across a literal sea from anything even remotely "British." But forget all that Logic n' Reason for a moment and instead bask in the semi-sensical glory of Kevin "Nobody Beats Him Because He's The Kiz" Kisner rocking a "1776" hat like a true patriot at Royal Portrush on Monday. The limey redcoats haven't faced a threat like this since Paul Revere Mel Gibson.

RELATED: Tweets, beefs, and birdies: Ranking the PGA Tour's content kings

So let's start with the good stuff: Ian Poulter just threw up in his mouth a bit, it's totally OK to love your country, and at least it's not that red hat with white script on the front. You know the one. The bad stuff? Well, it seems like a bit of a weird morning to be going all ra ra America and also Kevin Kisner is coming off a missed cut at a historically tame Scottish Open this weekend. Maybe he's not the one we want flying the freak flag for American golf this week. Then again, beggars can't be choosers and Tiger hasn't worn anything but a swoosh since the Clinton administration.

In completely unrelated news, local authorities are also looking for a man who was spotted dumping tea into the North Sea on Sunday night while shouting "GO DAWGS!" Individuals with any information pertaining to this case should call Portrush PD at their nearest convenience.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Home of the Brave

Open Championship 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner rocks '1776' hat to Royal Portrush practice...

3 hours ago
Highlights

Sean Payton hit a recovery shot off a boat that would make Phil Mickelson jealous

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon 2019 was the sunset of legends

4 hours ago
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson claims he's lost 15 pounds during six-day fast ahead of the Open Championship

July 14, 2019
Memes For Days

The real winner of Wimbledon this year? Woody Harrelson, of course

July 14, 2019
Golf Rage

Put this Tyrrell Hatton club throw directly into the club throw Hall of Fame

July 13, 2019
Absolute Units

The height difference between Tacko Fall and fellow Celtics rookie will scramble your brain an...

July 12, 2019
Hidden Talents

According to Nick Young, the NBA's best blunt roller is...Steve Kerr?

July 12, 2019
Viral Videos

Josh Norman jumps over a bull, is officially the craziest dude in the NFL

July 11, 2019
Makes You Think

The NFL offseason has Jacoby Brissett pondering big questions...like is the sun actually hot?

July 11, 2019
Frickin' Laser Beams

This shot from Justin Thomas sounds more like a heat-seeking missile than a 3-wood

July 11, 2019
Golf Course Crash Course

British Open 2019: Get to know the golf courses of the British Open rota

July 11, 2019
Jacked Up

Little kid finds out the hard way that you don't juke out Luke Kuechly and live to tell the...

July 11, 2019
WAGs

Jena Sims dominates ESPYS style like Brooks Koepka dominates major championships

July 10, 2019
Gambling

Tony Romo favored to repeat at Lake Tahoe, Charles Barkley remains the longest of long shots

July 10, 2019
Viral Videos

Viktor Hovland imitates Stephen A. Smith with legendary—and completely random—answer

July 10, 2019
Fashion Faux Pas

Jon Rahm gets roasted by fellow European tour pro Thomas Pieters for his outfit at Wimbledon

July 10, 2019
Field of Dreams

Ohio man builds real-life Field of Dreams in backyard for himself—er—his five-year-old son

July 10, 2019
Related
The LoopOpen Championship 2019: American hero Kevin Kisner …
Golf News & ToursBritish Open 2019 odds: Rory McIlroy listed as the …
The LoopSean Payton hit a recovery shot off a boat that wou…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection